macOS High Sierra 10.13.5 stable build is now available for download

    Apple has released what it seems like the last update for the macOS High Sierra 10.13.5 for those who are running on the latest macOS on iMac and MacBooks, this seems like the last update for the High Sierra update, as the company will be announcing the next macOS on the 4th of June along with the iOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

    This version is expected to offer stability to the macs and offering smoother performance even on older computers. Additionally, with this update, users will be able to store their iMessages on iCloud, which will enable accessing of those multimedia files across the Apple devices like iPad, iPhone, iMac, and MacBooks.

    Changelog:

    "The macOS High Sierra 10.13.5 Update improves the stability, performance, and security of your Mac, and is recommended for all users."

    This update adds support for Messages in iCloud, which lets you store messages with their attachments in iCloud and free up space on your Mac. To enable Messages in iCloud, go to Preferences in Messages, click Accounts, then select "Enable Messages in iCloud."

    Enterprise content:

    "Variables used in SCEP payloads now expand properly.
    Configuration profiles containing a Wi-Fi payload and SCEP payload install as expected when the KeyIsExtractable key of the SCEP payload is set to false.

    If you have an Apple computer and the computer supports macOS High Sierra, then you have to install this update to be secure. Also, installing this update will also enable a layer of added security, which will improve the overall performance of the game."

    Conclusion

    Apple will be announcing the next iteration of the macOS on the 4th of June. However, the company will launch the stable version in the October along with the launch of the next generation iPhone, until now, this could be the last update that Apple might roll out for the Mac users unless there is some potential bug to fix in this build.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 11:45 [IST]
