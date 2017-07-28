McAfee implements machine learning in its latest Cyber Security software

McAfee, one of the leading cyber security providers, is now revving up its efforts to enhance machine learning and automation capabilities for application integration. McAfee has announced the support of OpenDXL.com which is an independent collaborated portal proffering forums and free apps to users along with access to resources and plans for application integration.

McAfee Advanced Threat Defense (ATD) software is the companies latest endeavor towards machine learning. McAfee already has McAfee Endpoint Security with Real Protect and McAfee Global Threat Intelligence (GTI) in the line of products.

Raja Patel, Vice President, and General Manager, Corporate Security Products at McAfee stated,"Today's security teams are facing 244 new cyber threats every minute, amid a serious talent shortage. Siloed security, without automation, managed by overwhelmed teams is not a sustainable defense strategy. Expanded machine learning and integrated analytics are part of McAfee's vision for a fundamental shift in the way humans and machines work together to secure our digital world. By aligning the strengths of humans and machines, organizations elevate their operational maturity to better defend against the cyber threats we face today and tomorrow."

The newly released McAfee ATD v4.0 software introduces several learning techniques and methodology to improve detection. It expands advanced analysis capabilities within email attachments, providing more comprehensive protection across the network.

McAfee hopes to bring in changes to human and machine interaction in the feat of protecting the digital enterprise. McAfee wishes to develop an intelligent security platform by implementing most advanced technologies to its platform.