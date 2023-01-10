Microsoft Edge Web Browser To Stop Working On These Operating Systems This Week News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Microsoft Edge, the default web browser for the Windows operating system after Internet Explorer was retired, will stop functioning on two versions of the OS. Microsoft has indicated that Edge will continue working on Windows 11 and the later releases of Windows 10, as well as supported versions of macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android. Let's see why Microsoft is ending support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.

Chromium-Based Microsoft Edge Won't Support Windows 7 and 8

Microsoft Edge was and continues to remain, a big improvement over the legacy Internet Explorer. It is based on the continually updated and optimized Chromium engine, which Google maintains. Needless to mention the Edge browser is a modern browser. Hence, Microsoft has decided to stop ensuring the browser works reliably on obsolete operating systems, namely Windows 7 and Windows 8.

Microsoft officially confirmed via a blog post that Edge will end support for Windows 7 and Windows 8 in mid-January of 2023. Apart from the actual browser, Microsoft is pulling support for Microsoft Edge Webview2.

Microsoft Edge WebView2 is a versatile and capable rendering engine. It is often used by developers to embed webpages in non-Edge apps. In other words, the engine can ensure websites and their content appears, as intended, within apps that aren't relying on Microsoft or Edge. Since WebView2 heavily relies on the Chromium-based Edge browser, it would be nearly impossible to ensure the engine works on operating systems on which the edge browser itself won't work reliably and securely.

What Should Windows 7 and Windows 8 Users Do Now?

Microsoft officially retired Windows 7 and Windows 8 quite a few years ago. In fact, even Windows 10, which succeeded Windows 8, has been succeeded by Windows 11. Needless to say, Windows 7 and 8 are extremely old operating systems.

Despite Microsoft ending support for these operating systems, several computers with Windows 7 and Windows 8 are still operational. Until recently, these PCs could access the internet via Microsoft Edge and other popular web browsers.

Moving forward, computers running Windows 7 and 8 would face trouble accessing the internet. Hence, it would be strongly recommended to retire these operating systems and upgrade to Windows 11. It is possible that the computers running the obsolete OSes, might not be able to run Windows 11. Hence, users would have to dump their hardware as well.

Best Mobiles in India