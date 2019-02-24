ENGLISH

    Microsoft MWC 2019 Launch highlights: Halo Lens 2 announced for $3500

    At MWC 2019, Microsoft has officially announced the second generation mixed reality headset, the HaLo Lens 2, which retails for $3500. Here is everything you need to know about the latest mixed reality headset, which now works with Microsoft Azure.

    Microsoft is all set to showcase the latest technology on both software and hardware front at the MWC 2019 in Barcelona. The company is most likely to announce AI driven products and technology related to cloud computing.

    Catch the live updates of the Microsoft Future of Computing event from MWC 2019 here with complete details on the product launch, new software announcements and much more.

    Auto Refresh Feeds
     
    February 24, 2019 | 23:37:12

    GizBot
    Presentation completed.
     
    February 24, 2019 | 23:34:03

    GizBot
    Now available for pre-order. 5 per month or 00
     
    February 24, 2019 | 23:30:24

    Microsoft Mixed reality ecosystem will be an open source model, where developers can make their own app store. Developers can also develop new web browsers. Open API surface area.
     
    February 24, 2019 | 23:28:59

    3rd era of computing - the era of mixed reality
     
    February 24, 2019 | 23:27:00

    GizBot
    Mixed reality demo.
     
    February 24, 2019 | 23:20:47

    GizBot
    Halo Lens 2 now works with Azure with features like remote rendering.
     
    February 24, 2019 | 23:19:32

    GizBot
    Trible XR10 - first customized Halo Lens 2
     
    February 24, 2019 | 23:17:22

    Halo Lens customization program enables customers to customize the Halo Lens 2 depending on the requirements.
     
    February 24, 2019 | 23:10:11

    GizBot
    Sci-fi level demo.
     
    February 24, 2019 | 23:07:07

    Dynamic 365 Guides announced - A mixed reality solution.
     
    February 24, 2019 | 23:06:46

    GizBot
    Partners
     
    February 24, 2019 | 23:04:21

    Halo Lens works in a Human way.
     
    February 24, 2019 | 23:02:57

    GizBot
    Demo to showcase the touch and feel sensitivity
     
    February 24, 2019 | 22:59:55

    GizBot
    Live demo of Halo Lens 2
     
    February 24, 2019 | 22:56:38

    Halo Lens supports Iris based Windows Hello
     
    February 24, 2019 | 22:55:52

    Halo Lens comes with industry-leading2K mems display
     
    February 24, 2019 | 22:55:24

    Field of view increased twice compared to the first gen Halo Lens.
     
    February 24, 2019 | 22:54:54

    GizBot
    Offers more comfort and more features compared to the first gen Halo Lens with 47 pixels per degree of sight.
     
    February 24, 2019 | 22:51:39

    Halo Lens 2 is here
     
    February 24, 2019 | 22:49:41

    Azure Kinect retails for 9 and available for pre-order
     
    February 24, 2019 | 22:47:57

    GizBot
    Microsoft Azure Kinect is built for developers with a high depth camera and an array of microphones.
     
    February 24, 2019 | 22:45:47

    Intelligent edge devices will bring together the digital and physical world.
     
    February 24, 2019 | 22:45:08

    Microsoft offers world's most secure MCU
     
    February 24, 2019 | 22:44:35

    Azure Sphere comes with improved cybersecurity
     
    February 24, 2019 | 22:43:52

    Ecosystem first approach for various IoT services with billion dollars investment.
     
    February 24, 2019 | 22:43:06

    GizBot
    Julia White is here
     
    February 24, 2019 | 22:40:26

    GizBot
    Privacy is the fundamental human right - Microsoft
     
    February 24, 2019 | 22:37:41

    GizBot
    Microsoft Mission Empowering every person, every company, and every organization
     
    February 24, 2019 | 22:36:03

    GizBot
    Satya Nadella
     
    February 24, 2019 | 22:35:06

    AI is infused to every experience
     
    February 24, 2019 | 22:34:49

    AI is everywhere
     
    February 24, 2019 | 22:34:17

    Computing is everywhere and in everything Home, Cards, Financial institutions, and more.
     
    February 24, 2019 | 22:32:37

    A brief introduction about Halo Lens.
     
    February 24, 2019 | 22:31:47

    Satya Nadella, CEO Microsoft is here
     
    February 24, 2019 | 22:31:16

    What are you expecting from the Microsoft MWC event?
     
    February 24, 2019 | 22:30:44

    The event will start in a minute.
     
    February 24, 2019 | 21:51:26

    The event will start in T minus 38 minutes

