Microsoft MWC 2019 Launch highlights: Halo Lens 2 announced for $3500

At MWC 2019, Microsoft has officially announced the second generation mixed reality headset, the HaLo Lens 2, which retails for $3500. Here is everything you need to know about the latest mixed reality headset, which now works with Microsoft Azure.

Microsoft is all set to showcase the latest technology on both software and hardware front at the MWC 2019 in Barcelona. The company is most likely to announce AI driven products and technology related to cloud computing.

Catch the live updates of the Microsoft Future of Computing event from MWC 2019 here with complete details on the product launch, new software announcements and much more.

Auto Refresh Feeds Presentation completed. Now available for pre-order. 5 per month or 00 Microsoft Mixed reality ecosystem will be an open source model, where developers can make their own app store. Developers can also develop new web browsers. Open API surface area. 3rd era of computing - the era of mixed reality Mixed reality demo. Halo Lens 2 now works with Azure with features like remote rendering. Trible XR10 - first customized Halo Lens 2 Halo Lens customization program enables customers to customize the Halo Lens 2 depending on the requirements. Sci-fi level demo. Dynamic 365 Guides announced - A mixed reality solution. Partners Halo Lens works in a Human way. Demo to showcase the touch and feel sensitivity Live demo of Halo Lens 2 Halo Lens supports Iris based Windows Hello Halo Lens comes with industry-leading2K mems display Field of view increased twice compared to the first gen Halo Lens. Offers more comfort and more features compared to the first gen Halo Lens with 47 pixels per degree of sight. Halo Lens 2 is here Azure Kinect retails for 9 and available for pre-order Microsoft Azure Kinect is built for developers with a high depth camera and an array of microphones. Intelligent edge devices will bring together the digital and physical world. Microsoft offers world's most secure MCU Azure Sphere comes with improved cybersecurity Ecosystem first approach for various IoT services with billion dollars investment. Julia White is here Privacy is the fundamental human right - Microsoft Microsoft Mission Empowering every person, every company, and every organization Satya Nadella AI is infused to every experience AI is everywhere Computing is everywhere and in everything Home, Cards, Financial institutions, and more. A brief introduction about Halo Lens. Satya Nadella, CEO Microsoft is here What are you expecting from the Microsoft MWC event? The event will start in a minute. The event will start in T minus 38 minutes