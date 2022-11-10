Microsoft Testing 'Hey GitHub!' For Copilot: Code Using Voice Commands News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Microsoft is extending the functionality of GitHub Copilot, its text-to-code platform. Users will be able to code using their voice commands. Microsoft is adding "Hey, GitHub!", a new way for programmers to code using just their voice. The ability to "write" code with just voice could be beneficial for programmers, developers, and even novice coders, but there could be some long-term risks as well.

Microsoft GitHub Copilot Allows Coding Using Voice Commands

Microsoft started testing GitHub Copilot, an "autocomplete" tool for writing blocks of code, earlier this year. The company recently indicated the pilot program was a success. The GitHub Copilot tool observes the code being written and offers suggestions to help reduce the time taken to write large blocks of code.

GitHub Copilot is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) tool that relies on Machine Learning and has been trained in Natural Language Processing. This means it can understand simple instructions and develop appropriate code. The tool is now being readied to accept voice commands from developers.

Microsoft is offering the voice-to-code function in GitHub Copilot. The autocomplete tool, along with the new function, is available for $10 per month. Moving forward, coders could use the "Hey, GitHub!" keyword to type lines of code, claimed GitHub:

"With the power of your voice, we're excited about the potential to bring the benefits of GitHub Copilot to even more developers, including developers who have difficulty typing using their hands. 'Hey, GitHub!' only reduces the need for a keyboard when coding within VS Code for now, but we hope to expand its capabilities through further research and testing".

GitHub Copilot With Voice-To-Code Feature Boosts Accessibility

Copilot can currently suggest multiple lines of code to developers inside the code editor of their choice. The tool is capable of guessing and suggesting the most likely line of code as developers type. It works even in an Integrated Development Environment (IDE) such as Visual Studio Code, Neovim, and JetBrains IDEs.

GitHub Copilot can suggest complete methods and algorithms alongside long-form, but mundane (or routine/standard) code. It can also offer assistance with unit testing. By adding a voice-to-code functionality, Microsoft may have significantly boosted the accessibility of an already versatile AI coding tool.

Microsoft claims users will be able to ask GitHub Copilot to navigate to different lines of code, methods, or blocks using just voice. Inside Visual Studio Code, users can execute commands such as "run the program" or "toggle Zen mode".

Google recently launched "Code As Policies" which is a similar platform, but lacks the voice-to-text function and is limited to industrial robots. Microsoft is now welcoming programmers and businesses to test GitHub Copilot with the voice-activated coding feature. While such platforms may boost accessibility, it is possible that Microsoft and Google could be training their AI using hardworking coders with the intention of replacing them in the near future with automated coding platforms.

