Here's Why Microsoft Doesn't Want Users To Update To New Windows 11 Version

Microsoft had recently offered the Windows 11 22H2 update via the stable release channel but has put a "Compatibility Hold" on the same. The update seems to impact some apps and games negatively, and there's no permanent fix yet. Microsoft has suggested a temporary workaround to users who may have installed the update. Let's see the latest issue Windows 11 22H2 is causing and the solution suggested.

Microsoft Slams Brakes On Windows 11 22H2 Stable Update

Windows 11 was scheduled to receive an important Cumulative Feature Update in the second half of 2022. Microsoft started rolling out 22H2, the first big Windows 11 update of the year in September, and it hasn't been smooth sailing for users.

After several complaints of BSOD and issues with NVIDIA GPUs, Microsoft is now warning the Windows 11 22H2 update may negatively impact the performance of some games and gaming-related apps.

As a result, the company has put a "Compatibility Hold" on the further rollout of the update. In simple words, Windows 11 users who hadn't received the update yet, will have to wait a little longer. In a blog post, Microsoft attempted to explain the underlying issues.

"Some games and apps might experience lower than expected performance or stuttering on Windows 11, version 22H2. Affected games and apps are inadvertently enabling GPU performance debugging features not meant to be used by consumers."

Microsoft has assured Windows 11 users that the Compatibility Hold will prevent the update from being offered or installed on their devices. Incidentally, the Windows 11 22H2 update isn't mandatory, meaning users have to download and install the same. It appears Microsoft may withhold this option as well.

Microsoft Suggests Temporary Workaround

The Windows 11 22H2 update has been available for some time now. Hence, it is possible that several users may have already downloaded and installed the same.

The issue Microsoft cited to put a Compatibility Hold on the update may not affect every user. Still, the company claimed it is working on a permanent solution through an upcoming release. Until then, the company recommends a temporary workaround.

"If you are already on Windows 11, version 22H2, and are experiencing this issue, you might be able to resolve it by updating your games and gaming-related apps to the latest version available."

Needless to say, this suggestion doesn't appear to be a solution, temporary or otherwise. Hence, it is strongly advised to stay away from the Windows 11 22H2 update; and keep games and apps updated.

