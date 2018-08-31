Microsoft rolls out Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4346783

Microsoft has rolled out a new cumulative update for Windows 10 April 2018 update. As it hasn't come on Patch Tuesday, it looks like it focuses completely on non-security fixes. The Windows 10 cumulative update KB4346783 is now available from Windows Update and takes the OS build number to 17134.254.

How to update

To download and install this update, go to Settings → Update & Security → Windows Update and select Check for updates. To get the standalone package for this update, go to the Microsoft Update Catalog website.

Changelog of Windows 10 Cumulative update

Talking about the changelog brought in by this update, there are many changes and improvements. One of the notable changes is the fix to resolve the printing issue due to a previous cumulative update KB4034681. As per the company, addressing the bug is not about just rolling out an update but further steps such as the creation of a new Registry Key setting. The registry setting must be set to value 1 and the 32-bit application should be restarted.

Microsoft says, "Addresses an issue that prevents printing on a 64-bit OS when 32-bit applications impersonate other users (typically by calling LogonUser). This issue occurs after installing monthly updates starting with KB4034681, released in August 2017." And, it vital to add the Microsoft Application Compatibility Toolkit to enable the Splwow64Compat App Compat Shim.

The other notable change is the fix to the touch and mouse input in Windows Presentation Foundation applications with transparent overlays. Also, the Microsoft Foundation Class applications experience a short flickering sometimes.

There is a known issue in this update. Microsoft explains that launching the Edge browser from the New Application Guard Window might fail but using the browser works correctly in most cases.

Notably, the KB4346783 is an older version based on a previous cumulative update and the company says that users should uninstall KB4343909 and then install KB4340917 and KB4343909. And, a complete fix for all the issues is in the making. Further updates are expected to be rolled out to the devices in September as a part of the Patch Tuesday cycle. Usually, the security improvements will be rolled out during Patch Tuesday.