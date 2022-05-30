World's Number One Supercomputer Is Now Powered By AMD News oi-Vivek

The Oak Ridge National Laboratory's Frontier system is currently the most powerful supercomputer in the world, capable of offering a maximum compute performance of 1.102 exaflops of performance with 62.68 gigaflops/watt power efficiency. This makes the Oak Ridge National Laboratory's Frontier system the most powerful and the most power-efficient supercomputer in the world.

The Oak Ridge National Laboratory's Frontier system is the number one supercomputer in the HPL-AI list, thanks to the 6.86 exaflops of HPL-AI performance. Under the hood, the Oak Ridge National Laboratory's Frontier system is powered by AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct accelerators.

AMD EPYC And AMD Instinct MI200-Powered Systems

According to a press note released by AMD, the new CSC's LUMI supercomputer, powered by AMD EPYC And AMD Instinct MI200 CPU and GPU is the third-most powerful supercomputer in the Top500 and Green500 list, capable of offering a peak computing throughput of 152 petaflops of performance and 51.63 gigaflops/watt power-efficiency.

Similarly, the Adastra system at GENCI-CINES is also powered by AMD and it is also the 10th most powerful supercomputer in the Top500 list and the fourth most powerful supercomputer in the Green500 list. These numbers confirm that many modern supercomputers are now using AMD EPYC CPUs and AMD Instinct accelerators.

2022 Top500 Report Insights

According to the latest reports, AMD is powering two out of three fastest supercomputers, and half of the supercomputers in the world are based on AMD computing units. There are a total of 94 AMD systems in the Top500 report, indicating a 95 percent year-on-year increase. Similarly, more than 38 new supercomputers in the Top500 list are based on AMD processors.

Lastly, AMD powers the four most power-efficient supercomputers in the world. As per these stats, more and more supercomputers are opting for AMD computing parts, and the company is also getting a lot of traction in the consumer segment.

AMD recently announced the Ryzen 6000 series CPUs based on Zen4 architecture, and these new CPUs come with higher clock speed, more cache memory, and better power efficiency. The Ryzen 6000 series CPUs will be available by the end of 2022 along with a new set of motherboards with support for DDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen 5 technology.

