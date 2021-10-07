MSI Esports Series Gets Three Gaming Monitors With Quantum Dot Technology: Price, Availability News oi-Sharmishte Datti

MSI is one of the most popular brands when it comes to laptops and PC, especially game-centric ones. The Chinese brand has released three new gaming monitors as part of the MSI Esports Series. Two of these monitors pack Quantum Dot technology that aims to enhance the overall gaming experience.

MSI Esports Gaming Monitors Announced

The three new gaming monitors from MSI announced today, October 7, are some of the premium gaming units. The Optix MPG341QR, Optix MPG321UR-QD, and Optix MPG321QRF-QD offer several gaming features. Here, the QD models indicate Quantum Dot technology from MSI. The monitors are available in 32-inch or 34-inch models.

Going into the details, the Optix MPG341QR gaming monitor from MSI flaunts a 34-inch IPS LCD panel with UWQUHD (3440×1440) resolution with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It packs MSI's exclusive features like Gaming Intelligence, which enhances the overall performance in its widescreen display.

MSI Quantum Dot Gaming Monitors Launched

The other two models, namely Optix MPG321UR-QD and Optix MPG321QRF-QD are among the high-end models. Both are 32-inch IPS LCD screens that offer some unique features. Here, the Optix MPG321UR-QD monitor flaunts a UHD resolution with 3840 × 2160 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. This monitor also supports HDMI 2.1.

The later Optix MPG321QRF-QD gaming monitor from MSI comes with a higher 2560 × 1440 pixels WQHD resolution and a 175Hz refresh rate. To note, MSI says the Quantum Dot technology on the gaming monitors improves the overall color performance, giving an enriched gaming experience. The second Quantum Dot monitor is aimed at those who prefer extremely low response time.

At the same time, they get to experience color retention during these gaming sessions. Also to note, the MSI gaming monitors come with all benefits of the company. This includes a high resolution, high refresh rate, gaming intelligence from MSI, super-fast console compatibility, and several more game-centric features.

MSI Gaming Monitors Price In India

The new MSI gaming monitors are surely an exciting addition to the growing gaming market. With its advanced features, gamers can explore more with the new Quantum Dot gaming screens. However, the pricing and availability of the MSI gaming monitors are still under wraps.

