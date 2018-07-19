MSI launches professional notebook in the country

MSI on Thursday announced the launch of a PS42 professional notebook in the country.

The new laptop comes with a fingerprint sensor for security, NVIDIA GeForce discrete graphics, and up to 8th Gen.

The company has also unveiled its new gaming laptop GF63 at the flag-off event of Taiwan Excellence Gaming Rig.

Abhay Prabhu, MSI Marketing Specialist, said: "We have been successful with our gaming laptops and we feel it's the right time to bring a new segment for women and professionals. The existing professional laptop market has great potential for us as we can address the current gaps in the market. We want to transform user experience with beauty, technology, and design. We are positive that our Prestige series laptops will be appreciated by the customers."

Tailored for specific consumers (gamers and professionals respectively), both models feature the thin bezel design, enabling a lighter weight built and smaller dimensions.

In addition, the enhanced battery life delivers much longer working-hours and provides great convenience in portable usage, even gaming, the company said.

The new GF63 debuts with its 15.6" ultra-slim footprint and thin bezel with measuring less than 2kg in weight.

The GF63 carries up to 8th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics, while lasting over 7 hours in battery life, as per the company claims.

The new gaming laptop dons brushed aluminum cover decorated by the signature red dragon shield and a unique asymmetric dual-pattern underneath.

The new aesthetic retains low profile while still flow the gaming blood. With optimization brought by the new MSI Dragon Center 2.0, the GF63 elevates the gaming experience. Thin, light, yet powerful, the GF63 makes "portable gaming" more accessible than ever.

The new laptop comes with a slim skeleton, mere 1.19 kg in weight and 15.9mm in height, while features an amazing 10+ hours battery life.