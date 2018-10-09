New 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900K 8 cores and 5.0 GHz clock speed

Intel has officially unveiled the 9th Gen Intel Core and Intel Core X-series Processors. And the start of the show is the 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor with a maximum boost clock speed of 5.0 GHz.

According to Intel, the Core i9-9900K is the world's best gaming CPU, which goes for pre-order from the 9th of October. Whereas the Intel Core X-series Processors will be available from November 2018.

Along with these CPUs, the company has also launched Intel Z390 chipset, which offers additional connectivity features like high-speed integrated USB 3.1 Gen 2 and integrated Intel Wireless-AC with support for Gigabit Wi-Fi speed.

Intel Core i9-9900K top features 40 platform PCIe 3.0 lanes for system expandability for gaming, creating and overclocking

8 cores and 16 threads, up to 5.0 GHz single-core turbo frequency (Intel®Turbo Boost Technology 2.0), and 16 MB Intel Smart Cache

Up to11% better performance compared to the 8th Gen Intel Core i9 processor

Up to 34% faster video editing compared to the 8th Gen Intel Core i9 processor

Up to up to 15% better system performance compared to the 8th Gen Intel Core i9 processor

Easy to overclock using Intel Extreme Tuning Utility (Intel XTU) tool 9th Gen Intel Core i5, i7, i9 specifications Processor Number Base Clock Speed (GHz) Intel® Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 Maximum Single Core Turbo Frequency (GHz) Cores / Threads TDP Intel® Smart Cache Unlocked Platform PCIE Lanes Memory Support Intel® OptaneTM Memory Support RCP Pricing (USD 1K)

9th Gen Intel® CoreTM i9-9900K 3.6 5.0 8/16 95W 16MB Yes Up to 40 Two channels DDR4-2666 Yes $488

9th Gen Intel® CoreTM i7-9700K 3.6 4.9 8/8 95W 12MB Yes Up to 40 Two channels DDR4-2666 Yes $374

9th Gen Intel® CoreTM i5-9600K 3.7 4.6 6/6 95W 9MB Yes Up to 40 Two channels DDR4-2666 Yes $262 Intel CoreTM X-series Processors specifications Here are the specifications of the Intel Core TB X-series

Processor Number Base Clock Speed (GHz) Intel® Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 Frequency (GHz) Intel® Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Frequency (GHz) Cores / Threads Intel® Smart Cache Platform PCIE 3.0 Lanes Unlocked TDP Memory Support Intel® OptaneTM Memory Support RCP Pricing (USD 1K) Intel® CoreTM X-series i9-9980XE 3.0 4.4 4.5 18/36 24.75 MB Up to 68 Yes 165W Four channelsDDR4-2666 Yes $1,979 Intel® CoreTM X-series i9-9960X 3.1 4.4 4.5 16/32 22 MB Up to 68 Yes 165W Four channelsDDR4-2666 Yes $1,684 Intel® CoreTM X-series i9-9940X 3.3 4.4 4.5 14/28 19.25 MB Up to 68 Yes 165W Four channelsDDR4-2666 Yes $1,387 Intel® CoreTM X-series i9-9920X 3.5 4.4 4.5 12/24 19.25 MB Up to 68 Yes 165W Four channelsDDR4-2666 Yes $1,189 Intel® CoreTM X-series i9-9900X 3.5 4.4 4.5 10/20 19.25 MB Up to 68 Yes 165W Four channelsDDR4-2666 Yes $989 Intel® CoreTM X-series i9-9820X 3.3 4.1 4.2 10/20 16.5 MB Up to 68 Yes 165W Four channelsDDR4-2666 Yes $898 Intel® CoreTM X-series i7-9800X 3.8 4.4 4.5 8/16 16.5 MB Up to 68 Yes 165W Four channelsDDR4-2666 Yes $589