New 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900K 8 cores and 5.0 GHz clock speed

Intel has officially unveiled the 9th Gen Intel Core and Intel Core X-series Processors. And the start of the show is the 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor with a maximum boost clock speed of 5.0 GHz.
According to Intel, the Core i9-9900K is the world's best gaming CPU, which goes for pre-order from the 9th of October. Whereas the Intel Core X-series Processors will be available from November 2018.
Along with these CPUs, the company has also launched Intel Z390 chipset, which offers additional connectivity features like high-speed integrated USB 3.1 Gen 2 and integrated Intel Wireless-AC with support for Gigabit Wi-Fi speed.
Intel Core i9-9900K top features
- 40 platform PCIe 3.0 lanes for system expandability for gaming, creating and overclocking
- 8 cores and 16 threads, up to 5.0 GHz single-core turbo frequency (Intel®Turbo Boost Technology 2.0), and 16 MB Intel Smart Cache
- Up to11% better performance compared to the 8th Gen Intel Core i9 processor
- Up to 34% faster video editing compared to the 8th Gen Intel Core i9 processor
- Up to up to 15% better system performance compared to the 8th Gen Intel Core i9 processor
- Easy to overclock using Intel Extreme Tuning Utility (Intel XTU) tool
9th Gen Intel Core i5, i7, i9 specifications
Processor Number Base Clock Speed (GHz) Intel® Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 Maximum Single Core Turbo Frequency (GHz) Cores / Threads TDP Intel® Smart Cache Unlocked Platform PCIE Lanes Memory Support Intel® OptaneTM Memory Support RCP Pricing (USD 1K)
9th Gen Intel® CoreTM i9-9900K 3.6 5.0 8/16 95W 16MB Yes Up to 40 Two channels DDR4-2666 Yes $488
9th Gen Intel® CoreTM i7-9700K 3.6 4.9 8/8 95W 12MB Yes Up to 40 Two channels DDR4-2666 Yes $374
9th Gen Intel® CoreTM i5-9600K 3.7 4.6 6/6 95W 9MB Yes Up to 40 Two channels DDR4-2666 Yes $262
Intel CoreTM X-series Processors specifications
Here are the specifications of the Intel Core TB X-series
|Processor Number
|Base Clock Speed (GHz)
|Intel® Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 Frequency (GHz)
|Intel® Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Frequency (GHz)
|Cores / Threads
|Intel® Smart Cache
|Platform PCIE 3.0 Lanes
|Unlocked
|TDP
|Memory Support
|Intel® OptaneTM Memory Support
|RCP Pricing (USD 1K)
|Intel® CoreTM X-series i9-9980XE
|3.0
|4.4
|4.5
|18/36
|24.75 MB
|Up to 68
|Yes
|165W
|Four channelsDDR4-2666
|Yes
|$1,979
|Intel® CoreTM X-series i9-9960X
|3.1
|4.4
|4.5
|16/32
|22 MB
|Up to 68
|Yes
|165W
|Four channelsDDR4-2666
|Yes
|$1,684
|Intel® CoreTM X-series i9-9940X
|3.3
|4.4
|4.5
|14/28
|19.25 MB
|Up to 68
|Yes
|165W
|Four channelsDDR4-2666
|Yes
|$1,387
|Intel® CoreTM X-series i9-9920X
|3.5
|4.4
|4.5
|12/24
|19.25 MB
|Up to 68
|Yes
|165W
|Four channelsDDR4-2666
|Yes
|$1,189
|Intel® CoreTM X-series i9-9900X
|3.5
|4.4
|4.5
|10/20
|19.25 MB
|Up to 68
|Yes
|165W
|Four channelsDDR4-2666
|Yes
|$989
|Intel® CoreTM X-series i9-9820X
|3.3
|4.1
|4.2
|10/20
|16.5 MB
|Up to 68
|Yes
|165W
|Four channelsDDR4-2666
|Yes
|$898
|Intel® CoreTM X-series i7-9800X
|3.8
|4.4
|4.5
|8/16
|16.5 MB
|Up to 68
|Yes
|165W
|Four channelsDDR4-2666
|Yes
|$589