ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

New 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900K 8 cores and 5.0 GHz clock speed

Intel Core i9-9900K offers 16 MB Intel Smart Cache

By

Related Articles

    Intel has officially unveiled the 9th Gen Intel Core and Intel Core X-series Processors. And the start of the show is the 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor with a maximum boost clock speed of 5.0 GHz.

    New 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900K 8 cores and 5.0 GHz clock speed

    According to Intel, the Core i9-9900K is the world's best gaming CPU, which goes for pre-order from the 9th of October. Whereas the Intel Core X-series Processors will be available from November 2018.

    Along with these CPUs, the company has also launched Intel Z390 chipset, which offers additional connectivity features like high-speed integrated USB 3.1 Gen 2 and integrated Intel Wireless-AC with support for Gigabit Wi-Fi speed.

    Intel Core i9-9900K top features

     

    • 40 platform PCIe 3.0 lanes for system expandability for gaming, creating and overclocking
    • 8 cores and 16 threads, up to 5.0 GHz single-core turbo frequency (Intel®Turbo Boost Technology 2.0), and 16 MB Intel Smart Cache
    • Up to11% better performance compared to the 8th Gen Intel Core i9 processor
    • Up to 34% faster video editing compared to the 8th Gen Intel Core i9 processor
    • Up to up to 15% better system performance compared to the 8th Gen Intel Core i9 processor
    • Easy to overclock using Intel Extreme Tuning Utility (Intel XTU) tool

     

    9th Gen Intel Core i5, i7, i9 specifications

    Processor Number Base Clock Speed (GHz) Intel® Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 Maximum Single Core Turbo Frequency (GHz) Cores / Threads TDP Intel® Smart Cache Unlocked Platform PCIE Lanes Memory Support Intel® OptaneTM Memory Support RCP Pricing (USD 1K)
    9th Gen Intel® CoreTM i9-9900K 3.6 5.0 8/16 95W 16MB Yes Up to 40 Two channels DDR4-2666 Yes $488
    9th Gen Intel® CoreTM i7-9700K 3.6 4.9 8/8 95W 12MB Yes Up to 40 Two channels DDR4-2666 Yes $374
    9th Gen Intel® CoreTM i5-9600K 3.7 4.6 6/6 95W 9MB Yes Up to 40 Two channels DDR4-2666 Yes $262

    Intel CoreTM X-series Processors specifications

    Here are the specifications of the Intel Core TB X-series

    Processor NumberBase Clock Speed (GHz)Intel® Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 Frequency (GHz)Intel® Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Frequency (GHz)Cores / ThreadsIntel® Smart CachePlatform PCIE 3.0 LanesUnlockedTDPMemory SupportIntel® OptaneTM Memory SupportRCP Pricing (USD 1K)
    Intel® CoreTM X-series i9-9980XE3.04.44.518/3624.75 MBUp to 68Yes165WFour channelsDDR4-2666Yes$1,979
    Intel® CoreTM X-series i9-9960X3.14.44.516/3222 MBUp to 68Yes165WFour channelsDDR4-2666Yes$1,684
    Intel® CoreTM X-series i9-9940X3.34.44.514/2819.25 MBUp to 68Yes165WFour channelsDDR4-2666Yes$1,387
    Intel® CoreTM X-series i9-9920X3.54.44.512/2419.25 MBUp to 68Yes165WFour channelsDDR4-2666Yes$1,189
    Intel® CoreTM X-series i9-9900X3.54.44.510/2019.25 MBUp to 68Yes165WFour channelsDDR4-2666Yes$989
    Intel® CoreTM X-series i9-9820X3.34.14.210/2016.5 MBUp to 68Yes165WFour channelsDDR4-2666Yes$898
    Intel® CoreTM X-series i7-9800X3.84.44.58/1616.5 MBUp to 68Yes165WFour channelsDDR4-2666Yes$589

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 13:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue