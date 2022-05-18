Next@Acer 2022 Major Announcements: From 3D Gaming Laptop To Thin-And-Light Ultrabooks

Acer Swift 3 OLED

The Acer Swift 3 OLED is the latest thin-and-light laptop, powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core processor. As the name suggests, the laptop comes with a 14-inch OLED display with 2.8K resolution with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500-certification. The laptop also offers Intel EVO certification and claims to offer 10 hours of real-world battery life.

In addition to the Acer Swift 3 OLED, the company also announced the Acer Spin 5 convertible laptop (SP514-51N) and Acer Spin 3 convertible laptop (SP314-55/N). All these laptops will be available in the select market, starting May/July 2022.

New Acer Vero Products

Within the Eco-Conscious Vero lineup, Acer has introduced some new models such as the Aspire Vero (AV14-51), a 14-inch laptop with a 12th Gen Intel Core processor, and the Aspire Vero (AV15-52), a 15-inch laptop based on the same 12th Gen Intel Core processors.

The prominent feature of these laptops is the fact that they use OceanGlass trackpads, made using ocean-bound plastic. On top of that, these laptops also utilize 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. They also support storage and RAM upgradability, and even the box of these laptops are made using recycled plastic.

Acer SpatialLabs View

The Acer SpatialLabs View and the Acer SpatialLabs View Pro are the latest monitors from the company with native 4K resolution. These are also some of the first 3D monitors that support brings glasses-free stereoscopic 3D technology for gaming and home entertainment with a starting price of $1,099.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 And Acer Chromebook Tab 510

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and Acer Chromebook Tab 510 are the latest ChromeOS-powered devices from the company. The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a 14-inch convertible laptop with a 14-inch 16:10 WQXGA (2560x1600) resolution, powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processor with support for wireless connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Acer TravelMate Series

Within the TravelMate series, Acer has launched a couple of travel-friendly laptops -- TravelMate P4, TravelMate Spin P4, and TravelMate P2 Series. Again, all these machines are based on the 12th Gen Intel Core, Intel vPro, or AMD Ryzen Pro processors. The TravelMate Spin P4 is a touch screen laptop with support for AES 1.0 stylus along with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Acer ConceptD Laptops

Acer also introduces a couple of creator-friendly laptops in the ConceptD series. The Acer ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro laptops are powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with up to NVIDIA RTX A5500 GPU or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. These laptops come with an OLED display with Pantone certification and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage.

Acer Predator Helio 300

Acer has launched two variants of the Predator Helio 300 laptop. The regular version -- Predator Triton 300 SE is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor with up to RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU. Additionally, the company also announced the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition with support for glasses-free, stereoscopic 3D.