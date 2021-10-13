Next @ Acer Global Press Conference 2021 Major Announcements

New Acer Chromebooks

Acer has launched a whole set of new Chromebooks, which includes the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-2H), Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514, Acer Chromebook 515 (CB515-1W/T), Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-2H/T), and the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 (CP314-1H/N).

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-2H) and the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514, Acer Chromebook 515 (CB515-1W/T). As the name suggests as 14-inch Chromebooks with a fanless design, powered by an 11th Gen Intel processor.

Unlike the Spin 514 (CP512-2H) model, the Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-2H/T) is powered by a MediaTek processor (MediaTek Kompanio 828) and is said to offer up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Similarly, the Acer Chromebook 515 (CB515-1W/T) and the Acer Chromebook 515 Enterprise editions come with a premium design with a 15-inch display and are also based on the 11th Gen Intel processors. Lastly, the company also launched the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 (CP314-1H/N), which comes with a unique environmentally friendly OceanGlass touchpad.

As per the pricing, Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-2H) retails for $699.99 and will be available from January 2022 in North America. Similarly, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-2H) costs $899.99 and will be available from December 2021 itself.

The Acer Chromebook 515 (CB515-1W/T) costs 499 Euros and will be available from October in Europe. While the Acer Chromebook Enterprise 515 costs $649.99. Lastly, the Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-2H/T) and the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 (CP314-1H/N) retail for $399.99, and $499.99, respectively.

Acer Anti Microbial Portfolio

Acer has also launched a series of devices that comes with an anti-microbial coating. The Acer Enduro Urban N3 laptop and Enduro Urban T3 tablet are dubbed as durable devices with anti-microbial coating. Similarly, the Acer TravelMate Spin P4, a business-grade convertible laptop also gets an anti-microbial coating.

Besides, Acer also announced a new monitor -- the Acer VE246Q, a full-HD resolution monitor with a VA panel with an anti-microbial coating. The monitor also offers ENERGY STAR, TCO, and EPEAT certifications. The company hasn't stopped there, as it has also given anti-microbial coating treatment to Acer Bluetooth Keyboard and Mouse KM501.

Interestingly, Acer has launched a jacket, an actual jacket named Acer eco-shell jacket, which is made out of the extracts of spent coffee grounds.

Acer Gaming Portfolio

Acer updates its gaming desktop portfolio with the launch of the Predator Orion 7000, a high-end gaming PC, powered by the upcoming 12th Gen Intel processor with up to RTX 3090 GPU. These desktops can offer up to 64GB of RAM along with a hybrid storage solution.

The Predator GD711 and Predator GM712 are the latest gaming-centric projectors from the company with support for 4K resolution. The Predator GD711 comes with a variable refresh rate technology, where, it can offer 1080p at 120Hz on gaming consoles and 1080p at 240Hz on PCs. These projectors can offer up to 100 meters of throw with just 2.70 m of distance and also comes with a built-in 10W speaker setup.

The Predator Orion 7000 (P07-640) comes with a starting price of 2199 Euros and will go on sale from Q2 2022, while the Predator GD711 and Predator GM712 will cost 1499 and 1399 Euros, respectively. Lastly, the company also announced a gaming desk with different finished called Predator Gaming Desk (PGD110) for 229 Euros.

Acer Eco-Friendly Vero Lineup

Acer has announced a few more devices under the Vero portfolio which are now made using post-consumer-recycled plastic (PCR). The Acer TravelMate Vero is a business laptop, based on the 11th Gen Intel processor. Similarly, the company also showcased the Acer Veriton Vero, a mini PC, and the Acer Vero BR277, a monitor with FHD resolution.

The TravelMate Vero uses 30% PCR plastic throughout its chassis and it is also easy to upgrade and repair. Similarly, Veriton Vero Mini's ventilated chassis is made using ventilated chassis while the Acer Vero BR277's housing is made using at least 50 percent PCR plastic.

The Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51) will be available from November for $699.99, while the Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51) costs $899.99. The Acer Vero BR277 Monitor will cost $299 in the US, while the accessories like the Acer Macaron Vero Mouse and the Acer Vero Mousepad will retail for 24.90 Euros, and 19.90 Euros, respectively.

New Acer ConceptD Laptops

Acer has also refreshed its ConceptD series of laptops and has introduced one of the most powerful laptops in the series -- the ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition (CN715-73G), powered by the RTX 3080 laptop GPU, which comes with a retail price of 3599 Euros and will be available from 2022.

The company also announces the ConceptD 3 (CN316-73G) and the ConceptD 3 Pro (CN316-73P), with retail prices of $1699.99, and $1899.99, respectively. Lastly, the ConceptD 3 Ezel (CC315-73G) and the ConceptD 3 Ezel Pro (CC315-73P) are slightly more powerful than the regular ConceptD versions and cost $1899.99 and $1999.99 and will be available in October/December.

Acer Gaming Monitors

Acer has also launched a couple of gaming monitors, including the Acer Nitro XV272U KF, a 27-inch gaming monitor with features like a 300Hz refresh rate. It also supports AMD FreeSync Pro technology along with a 0.5ms response time and 90 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

The Acer CB273U is another 27-inch WQHD monitor, just like the Acer Nitro XV272U KF. It comes with an 8-bit panel with support for HDR 10 and AMD FreeSync technology. Lastly, Acer launches the Acer L811 projector (UL5630) with 4K resolution and a peak brightness of 3000 lumens.

The Acer Nitro XV272U KF and the Acer CB273U are priced at $1099.99 and $439.99, respectively, while the Acer L811 projector (UL5630) cost 2,599 Euros and will be available from November 2021.