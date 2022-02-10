Install Raspberry Pi OS Without Requiring An Additional Computer News oi-Vivek

Raspberry Pi is one of the most popular affordable PC that one can buy which also comes with an open-source operating system -- Raspberry Pie OS. Up until now, one can only install the Raspberry Pi OS with the help of a regular computer running Windows, macOS, or Linux operating system.

Raspberry Pi Foundation has now released a Network Installer tool, which allows users to install the Raspberry Pi OS without requiring a secondary computer. The Raspberry Pie OS network installer tool is currently in the beta stage, and the stable version will soon be released to the general audience soon.

Do note that if you already own a Raspberry Pi, you need to update the bootloader to get the Raspberry Pie OS network installation tool. The foundation has confirmed that the future hardware will ship with the tool pre-installed on the Raspberry Pie hardware. This means, the updated bootloader is also expected to include a network driver, which allows the Raspberry Pie to connect to the internet without an operating system.

How Does It Work?

Do note that, the Raspberry Pi OS network installation tool will only work on Raspberry Pi 4/400 with an updated bootloader and the Raspberry Pie OS installation package. Once the Raspberry Pi PC is turned on, it will look for an installation package on the SD card. If not found, a diagnostic menu will appear on the screen.

Then press the Shift and Space keys together (you need to connect a keyboard) for three seconds to initiate the OS installation process. Do note that, you need to connect the ethernet to the Raspberry Pi to wired internet to use this tool. As of now, there is no information if this feature will also work with wifi networks as the Raspberry Pie 4 does come with a WiFi modem.

This will automatically install the Raspberry Pi OS to a microSD card or to a pen drive without requiring an additional computer. Once the tool is officially released, we should get more information on how it works. This looks very interesting, especially who want to install the operating system to a Raspberry Pi but does not have a secondary computer.

