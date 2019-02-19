Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti expected to launch on February 22: Reports News oi-Karan Sharma In the latest leak, it has been reported that Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti expected to launch on February 22. All you need to know about the new GPU.

There are many rumors and leaks already available on the web about the Nvidia's upcoming mid-range GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. There are multiple sources which have pointed a launch on this Friday with the starting price of $279 which is approximately Rs 19,915. the upcoming GPU will be a mid-range offering based on the same Turing architecture as the recently launched GeForce RTX 20 series.

The upcoming GPU will not come with ray tracing features to cut the cost of the GPU. According to Reddit post by user name u/AlenF, a Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics card is spotted on Amazon.co.uk with a price tag of GBP 286.11, in the listing it has been shown that the release date of the GPU is on February 22.

Another Gigabyte-branded card was spotted by the user u/zypthora on Amazon.de along with a price tag of EUR 321.26, the page is still visible on the web. Moreover, the German Amazon has also listed an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics card which comes with the triple-fan cooler, backplate, three DisplayPort outputs and one HDMI port, but there is no VirtualLink USB Type-C port for VR, the one which is there on GeForce RTX.

The packaging of the GPU shows specification including 6GB of GDDR6 RAM on a 192-bit memory bus, but the clock speed is missing on the packaging. We have tried getting access to the Amazon page with the e-commerce website has pulled the page down from the website.

Earlier this month the Russia based online retailer Mitcore has also published the specifications of MSI and Palit-branded cards, with base and boost clock speeds of 1500MHz and 1770MHz respectively. The codename of the GPU was TU116, according to screenshots published by Videocardz the GPU comes with 1,536 CUDA cores and manufactured on a 12nm process.

There are a lot of incidences which indicates that the company is going to bring the new GPU very soon. Let's see how true these reports are going to be turned when Nvidia will launch the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.