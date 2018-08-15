Nvidia might reveal the GeForce RTX 2080 at Gamescom

Gamers weren't happy when Nvidia didn't unveil a consumer GPU alongside the enterprise-centric Turing architecture at Siggraph 2018. Well, that's about to change. Nvidia has teased a new consumer-based GeForce RTX with a video. We can expect the company to announce the next-generation RTX 2080 at Gamescom.

The YouTube video hints towards the launch of the GeForce RTX 2080 branding at the show. The video shows Discord handles such as RoyTeX (RTX), Not_11, Mac-20, and Eight Tee, which Reddit users believe would spell out as RTX 2080.

We have heard a lot of speculations in the past about the company bringing its GTX series with an RTX line, and the two GPU series will exist together. "This also further lends credence to our story that the company is pursuing the RTX series as complementary to the GTX series and will add on top of the Pascal lineup and not replace them for now," wccftech speculated.

"There are even GPS coordinates for Cologne in the Discord messages, and Nvidia unveils the date for its GeForce event by making the '2080' numbers rise up in order at the very end of the teaser," The Verge reported.

The location coordinates posted by the company also indicated that the GPU will be announced at Gamescom. "In one of the chats, a grid reference for somewhere in Cologne, Germany is posted, but if you enter these into Google Maps, you'll see that it's actually somewhere a little north of the Koelnmesse, Gamescom's main venue," notes Trusted reviews.

Nvidia has also noted that at Gamescom it will have "spectacular surprises" and "new PC games running on the latest GeForce hardware." With Gamescom kicking off from August 21, it won't be long before we see the new GPU.

Back in March, the company announced NVIDIA RTX, a ray-tracing technology that brings real-time, cinematic-quality rendering to content creators and game developers. The new technology runs on NVIDIA Volta architecture GPUs. Architected to support ray tracing through a variety of interfaces, NVIDIA partnered with Microsoft to enable full RTX support for applications that use Microsoft's new DirectX Raytracing (DXR) API.

Real-time ray tracing replaces a majority of the techniques used today in standard rendering with realistic optical calculations that replicate the way light behaves in the real world, delivering more lifelike images.

"Real-time ray tracing has been a dream of the graphics industry and game developers for decades, and NVIDIA RTX is bringing it to life," said Tony Tamasi, senior vice president of content and technology at NVIDIA. "GPUs are only now becoming powerful enough to deliver real-time ray tracing for gaming applications, and will usher in a new era of next-generation visuals."