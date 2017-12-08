Nvidia Titan V world's most powerful PC GPU launched

Nvidia today introduced TITAN V, the world's most powerful GPU for the PC, driven by the world's most advanced GPU architecture, Nvidia Volta.

Announced by Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang at the annual NIPS conference, TITAN V excels at computational processing for scientific simulation. Its 21.1 billion transistors deliver 110 teraflops of raw horsepower, 9x that of its predecessor, and extreme energy efficiency.

"Our vision for Volta was to push the outer limits of high-performance computing and AI. We broke new ground with its new processor architecture, instructions, numerical formats, memory architecture and processor links," said Huang. "With TITAN V, we are putting Volta into the hands of researchers and scientists all over the world. I can't wait to see their breakthrough discoveries."

He further added, "What NVIDIA is all about is building tools that advance computing, so we can do things that would otherwise be impossible. Our ultimate purpose is to build computing platforms that allow you to do groundbreaking work."

Nvidia Supercomputing GPU Architecture, Now for the PC TITAN V's Volta architecture features a major redesign of the streaming multiprocessor that is at the center of the GPU. It doubles the energy efficiency of the previous generation Pascal design, enabling dramatic boosts in performance in the same power envelope. New Tensor Cores designed specifically for deep learning deliver up to 9x higher peak teraflops. With independent parallel integer and floating-point data paths, Volta is also much more efficient on workloads with a mix of computation and addressing calculations. Its new combined L1 data cache and shared memory unit significantly improve performance while also simplifying programming. Fabricated on a new TSMC 12-nanometer FFN high-performance manufacturing process customized for Nvidia, TITAN V also incorporates Volta's highly tuned 12GB HBM2 memory subsystem for advanced memory bandwidth utilization. Free AI Software on Nvidia GPU Cloud TITAN V's incredible power is ideal for developers who want to use their PCs to do work in AI, deep learning, and high-performance computing. Users of TITAN V can gain immediate access to the latest GPU-optimized AI, deep learning and HPC software by signing up at no charge for a Nvidia GPU Cloud account. This container registry includes Nvidia-optimized deep learning frameworks, third-party managed HPC applications, Nvidia HPC visualization tools and the Nvidia TensorRT inferencing optimizer. Price and Availability TITAN V is available to purchase starting today December 7 for $2,999 (roughly Rs. 1,93,365) from the Nvidia store in select countries.