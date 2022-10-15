NVIDIA 'Unlaunches' RTX 4080 12GB Graphics Card: Making Way For RTX 4070 Ti? News oi -Vivek

NVIDIA recently announced three new high-end graphics cards based on the Ada Lovelace architecture. While the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 recently went on sale across the country, the RTX 4080 16GB and the RTX 4080 12GB were supposed to hit the market in early November. After a lot of backlash from consumers and media, the company has now "unlaunched" the 12GB variant of the RTX 4080.

It means, only the 16GB variant of the RTX 4080 will go on sale in November, while the 12GB variant of the RTX 4080 is likely to launch under a new name, probably as RTX 4070 Ti or RTX 4070.

Official Statement Regarding Unlauching 12GB RTX 4080

"The RTX 4080 12GB is a fantastic graphics card, but it's not named right. Having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing.

So, we're pressing the "unlaunch" button on the 4080 12GB. The RTX 4080 16GB is amazing and on track to delight gamers everywhere on November 16th".

NVIDIA Playing The Blame Game

While this could put a dent in NVIDIA's profit margin, the company is likely to get positive press coverage out of this development. Overall, it's a huge decision that could actually hurt AIB (add-in-board) partners who might have already gotten started with the manufacturing of a custom RTX 4080 graphics card. It looks like EVGA was smart enough to get out of it by ending its exclusive partnership with NVIDIA.

According to the official statement, the 12GB variant of the RTX 4080 is still a great GPU. However, the company claims that it has not been named right, and having two GPUs with the same RTX 4080 name could also confuse users. Hence, the company is unlaunching the 12GB RTX 4080; however, the 16GB RTX 4080 will hit the market on the expected date.

The 12GB variant of the RTX 4080 graphics card that was slated to launch in November was supposed to cost Rs. 99,500 in India. However, the company received a lot of backlash as the 12GB variant was much slower and less capable than the 16GB variant.

NVIDIA is expected to launch the 12GB RTX 4080 under a new moniker and it is likely to be called RTX 4070 or RTX 4070 Ti. Along with the new avatar, the company is also expected to reduce the price of the graphics card to make it more accessible.

All this could take a while and the launch of the next graphics card from the RTX 4000 series is expected to happen by early 2023. Hence, users who might want a new RTX 4000 series graphics card on a budget might have to wait for a few more months.

Best Mobiles in India