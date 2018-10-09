ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Predator Orion 9000 gaming desktop with 9th Gen Intel processor announced

Predator Orion 9000 desktop to offer Nvidia RTX 2018 Ti GPU

By

Related Articles

    Acer, the well-known name in the PC industry is all set to refresh the Predator Orion 9000 and 5000 gaming desktops. The upcoming Predator Orion 9000 and 5000 gaming desktops will be the first set computers to run on the 9th Gen Intel processors with Nvidia RTX 2018 series GPUs.

    Predator Orion 9000 desktop with 9th Gen Intel processor announced

    Having a 9th Gen Intel processors will help the Predator Orion 9000 and 5000 gaming desktops to offer smoother performance for seamless gameplay, which will also help while streaming online games and recording the same. Along with the 9th Gen Intel processors, the Predator Orion 9000 will be available with the Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti GPU on the high-end model to offer unparallel gaming experience.

    Predator Orion 9000 gaming desktop top features

    • Up to 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900K processors
    • Planned support for the new Intel Core X-series processors
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPU
    • Capable of playing games in 4K
    • Customizable ARGB (Addressable RGB) lighting bars and RGB LED fans
    • IceTunnel 2.0 with advanced airflow management solution
    Predator Orion 9000 desktop with 9th Gen Intel processor announced

    Predator Orion 5000 Series gaming desktop features

    • Up to 9th Gen Intel® CoreTM i9-9900K processors
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU
    • IceTunnel 2.0 airflow management design

    Jeff Lee, General Manager, Stationary Computing, IT Products Business, Acer Inc said

    With the new 9th Gen Intel Core processors delivering up to 8 cores and 16 threads, the Predator Orion series desktops provides gamers with an arsenal of PCs that can withstand the most demanding gaming scenarios today. The refreshes are in line with Acer's longstanding commitment to empower users with the latest technological breakthroughs, and provide them with best-in-class user experiences.

    Anand Srivatsa, Vice President of the Client Computing Group, Intel said

    The new 9th Gen Intel Core desktop processors, featuring our flagship Intel Core i9-9900K, deliver the industry leading real-world performance that gamers demand. The new Acer Predator Orion series desktops are incredible machines, and by harnessing the gaming performance delivered with the latest Intel Core processors, together we're delivering premium gaming experiences.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue