Predator Orion 9000 gaming desktop with 9th Gen Intel processor announced

Acer, the well-known name in the PC industry is all set to refresh the Predator Orion 9000 and 5000 gaming desktops. The upcoming Predator Orion 9000 and 5000 gaming desktops will be the first set computers to run on the 9th Gen Intel processors with Nvidia RTX 2018 series GPUs.

Having a 9th Gen Intel processors will help the Predator Orion 9000 and 5000 gaming desktops to offer smoother performance for seamless gameplay, which will also help while streaming online games and recording the same. Along with the 9th Gen Intel processors, the Predator Orion 9000 will be available with the Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti GPU on the high-end model to offer unparallel gaming experience.

Predator Orion 9000 gaming desktop top features

Up to 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900K processors

Planned support for the new Intel Core X-series processors

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPU

Capable of playing games in 4K

Customizable ARGB (Addressable RGB) lighting bars and RGB LED fans

IceTunnel 2.0 with advanced airflow management solution

Predator Orion 5000 Series gaming desktop features

Up to 9th Gen Intel® Core TM i9-9900K processors

i9-9900K processors NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU

IceTunnel 2.0 airflow management design

Jeff Lee, General Manager, Stationary Computing, IT Products Business, Acer Inc said

With the new 9th Gen Intel Core processors delivering up to 8 cores and 16 threads, the Predator Orion series desktops provides gamers with an arsenal of PCs that can withstand the most demanding gaming scenarios today. The refreshes are in line with Acer's longstanding commitment to empower users with the latest technological breakthroughs, and provide them with best-in-class user experiences.

Anand Srivatsa, Vice President of the Client Computing Group, Intel said

The new 9th Gen Intel Core desktop processors, featuring our flagship Intel Core i9-9900K, deliver the industry leading real-world performance that gamers demand. The new Acer Predator Orion series desktops are incredible machines, and by harnessing the gaming performance delivered with the latest Intel Core processors, together we're delivering premium gaming experiences.