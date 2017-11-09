Qualcomm announces the release of Qualcomm Centriq 2400 processor series

Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated announced the release of the world's first 10-nanometer server processor series. The processors in the series are tagged under the brand name Qualcomm Centriq 2400.

Qualcomm stated that its latest products are high-performance Arm-based processor series designed to offer performance for cloud workloads running in data centers.

Anand Chandrasekher, senior vice president and general manager, Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies, Inc. highlighted the product's capabilities, "Today's announcement is an important achievement and the culmination of more than four years of intense design, development and ecosystem enablement effort. We have designed the most advanced Arm-based server processor in the world that delivers high performance coupled with the highest energy efficiency, enabling our customers to realize significant cost savings."

The Qualcomm Centriq 2400 processor family is a single chip platform-level solution built using Samsung's 10-nanometer FinFET process with 18 billion transistors. It contains up to 48 high-performance, 64-bit, single-thread cores, running at up to 2.6 GHz frequency. The cores are connected with a bi-directional segmented ring bus with 250GBps of aggregate bandwidth to avoid performance bottlenecks under full load. To maximize performance under various use cases, the design has 512KB of shared L2 cache for every two cores, and 60MB of unified L3 cache distributed on the die. It has 6 channels of DDR4 memory and can support up to 768 GB of total DRAM capacity with 32 PCIe Gen3 lanes and 6 PCIe controllers.

Qualcomm claims that the 48 core Qualcomm Centriq 2460 processor offers four times better performance versus Intel's highest-performance Skylake processor, the Intel Xeon Platinum 8180. Qualcomm Centriq 2460 processor has been tagged with a price $1,995 (approx. Rs. 129646).