Samsung CHG90 curved QLED monitor launched for Rs 1,50,000

Samsung has announced the launch of the world's biggest curved QLED monitor in India today. The new 49-inch super ultra-wide curved monitor dubbed CHG90 is designed specifically to suit the businesses but it does include some gaming features to quench the needs of the hardcore gamers.

The curved QLED from Samsung called CHG90 is priced heftily at Rs. 1.50,000. Initially, the monitor will be available for purchase from Samsung's official shop. According to the company, the CHG90 monitor boasts of an industry-leading 1800 radius of curvature, a high refresh rate of 144Hz that will render a blur-free experience and 1ms dynamic motion blur. The monitor features the in-house Quantum Dot technology and a VA panel that will prevent the leakage of light.

The Samsung CHG90 curved QLED monitor has been designed with Samsung Dex. Samsung claims that Dex offers a unique solution that will transform the high-end flagship smartphones from Samsung into a desktop by offering a secure experience like a desktop. In addition to this, the new curved monitor from Samsung supports the Easy Setting Box S/W software that can partition the screen into various sizes and function configurations to improve the multitasking experience.

Some of the other notable features of the Samsung curved QLED monitor include increased speed, multiple input ports, and finer control. The monitor is designed for extended usage and also features Flicker Free technology for light comfort. In addition to this, there is an Eye Saver Mode that will reduce eye fatigue by filtering the blue light.

The Samsung monitor comes with HDR (High Dynamic Range) technology that offers great levels of contrast, range and depth to the color thereby letting the dark areas to appear darker and the light areas to appear lighter. The monitor also provides an impressive motion picture response time to avoid input lag so as to prevent ghosting.

Commenting at the launch, Puneet Sethi, VP, consumer electronics enterprise business, Samsung India, said, "Samsung has always been at the forefront of consumer-centric innovations and the launch of QLED Curved monitor is in line with that very commitment. A perfect companion for serious business professionals and gaming enthusiasts, the monitor is not only the biggest in the category, but also a trend setter in terms of specifications and technology."