SK Hynix announces the first 16 GB DDR5 memory with 6400 Mbps data transfer speed

The DDR4x or the Double Data Rate forth generation is the most advanced type of memory or RAM that is being used in most of the smartphones, laptops and computers. And now, SK Hynix is the first company to introduce the DDR5 memory or RAM technology. The company has also stated that the manufacturing of the DDR5 memory will commence from the year 2020.

16 GB DDR5 memory

The company has completed the development of the 16 GB DDR5 memory, JEDEC (Joint Electron Device Engineering Council) memory standards. The 16GB DDR5 memory is manufactured using 10nm fabrication technology.

Advantage and features of DDR5 memory

As stated before, the DDR5 will be the next-generation memory or RAM technology, which offers improved performance with less power consumption. The maximum bandwidth or speed that a DDR4 memory can offer is 3200 Mbps, whereas the DDR5 memory can offer up to 6400 Mbps, which is around 60% improved performance compared to the current generation memory standard.

In addition to the improved performance, the DDR5 memory also consumes 30% less power with 9% decrease in operating voltage (operating voltage of 1.1 volts). The company will be manufacturing the DDR5 memory in 8 GB, 16 GB, and 32 GB storage capacity. Depending on the application of the product, the data transfer rate will be capped between 3200 Mbps to 6400 Mbps.

If we translate these data transfers to a real-life scenario, a DDR5 memory can process up to 41.6GB (Gigabytes) of data-11 full-HD video files (3.7GB each)-per second.

Joohwan Cho, the Head of Volume Product Design Group Sk Hynix said

Based on technological advancements that allowed the industry's first DDR5 DRAM to meet the JEDEC standards, SK Hynix plans to begin mass producing the product from 2020, when the DDR5 market is expected to open, to actively respond to the demands of clients.