The first Apple I computer up for Auction: Likely to cost at least Rs 2,10,00,000

Apple's first computer goes by the name Apple 1 and Apple I

    Steve Jobs is a synonym for Apple. When Steve Jobs and the Steve Wozniak together made the first computer, it was named as Apple 1. Even today, it is one of the sort-out computers for tech geeks. It was called as both Apple I and Apple 1. Though the Apple 1 is nowhere near as powerful as a smartphone which costs Rs 5,000, it still has a collectors value, which is expected to get doubled in the upcoming years.

    The first Apple I computer up for Auction: Likely to cost Rs 2 crores

    The original Apple computer aka, the Apple 1 is almost forty years old in 2018. Apple manufactured a total of 200 Apple I computers, of which 60 Apple computers have survived, and 15 are in fully working condition. One of these 60 Apple 1 computer is going for an auction on the September 24, where the device is expected to fetch up to $300,000 (Rs 2,10,37,500) around two crores and ten lakh Indian rupees.

    Apple 1 specifications

    • CPU - MOS 6502 @ 1.0 MHz
    • Memory - 4 KB, expandable up to 8 KB or 48 KB using expansion cards
    • Graphics - 0×24 characters, hardware-implemented scrolling

    The Apple 1 computer was initially designed in 1976 by the Steve duo. As Apple recently reached the $1 Trillion evaluation, the price of the Apple 1 is expected to go up a bit and is likely to cost more than the figure mentioned above.

    Initially, the Apple 1 computer was sold for $666.66 (Rs 46,773). Coming to this auction piece, it was bought by a user as a second-hand model for $300 (Rs 21,000) to learn computer programming. The device still says "Apple Computer 1, Palo Alto, Ca. Copyright 1976"

    According to the auction house, the Apple 1 is still in an exceptional condition, as the user has used it with utmost care. Even till date, the computer is in fully working condition.

    According to Cohen certification, the device has scored 8.5 points out of 10 in condition rating. In 2014, the Henry Ford Foundation acquired a pristine conditioned Apple 1 computer for $905,000 with a condition rating of 9.5 (which was preserved under glass just a few years after production). If you have a spare amount of Rs 2 crores, will you buy the Apple 1 computer?

    Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 11:30 [IST]
