Third party repair stores cannot repair Apple iMacs and MacBooks due to the T2 chip

Apple recently launched the 2018 iMac and the MacBook Pro with newer chipsets from Intel, improved display with better keyboards. The latest machines from Apple also comes with a special co-processor chip called T2, which will handle the Touch ID, Touch Bar and other basic tasks.

How does it work?

Every part from the flash storage, RAM, display, processor, the battery comes with a serial number, which will be programmed to the T2 chip. If someone replaces the RAM on the mac with the T2 chip included MacBook or the iMac, then the device will not be able to detect that part, as the information about the specific hardware will not be present on the T2 chip and the device will not turn on.

According to a report, the device (in this case the iMac Pro or the MacBook) has to pass the Apple diagnostics to undergo a repair. Those devices, which does not pass the Apple diagnostics and undergoes a repair or a part replacement will become non-functional.

As of now, only the Apple Authorised service centres have the access for the Apple diagnostics software. So, even if you replace an SSD or RAM on your newly bought MacBook, the laptop might become unfunctional altogether.

Does it affect every user?

As of now, this feature (the T2 chip) is only available on the Apple MacBook Pro 2018 and the iMac Pro. So, if you have a MacBook Pro from 2017 or the older model, you can repair your device without having to worry about anything, unless you have the right skills and right parts to fix.

If you own the latest machine from Apple (2018 MacBook Pro and iMac Pro), then do not try to repair yourself or get it fixed from an unauthorised store, as it might completely brick your $2000+ (Rs 1,50,000+) machine.

What do you think about this? Should Apple be more open about the repairability of a product after the purchase or the company should have strict laws when it comes to third-party repairs? Share your views in the comment box.