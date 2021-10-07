AMD Ryzen Users Face Performance Drop After Updating To Windows 11: Here’s Why News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Windows 11 is here and people are exploring what it has to offer. Living up to its name, users have been commenting on the new experience from Microsoft. At the same time, reports have been flooding in from AMD Ryzen users, claiming Windows 11 isn't working well for them. It looks like AMD Ryzen users aren't really happy with the Windows 11 update.

Microsoft has finally rolled out Windows 11, at least it has begun to release the update gradually. AMD Ryzen users who updated to Windows 11 OS aren't really happy. AMD states that AMD chipsets could face performance issues, with a drop of up to 15 percent in some systems.

Why Is Windows 11 Not Working Well With AMD Ryzen Chipsets?

AMD updated its post to reveal two prominent issues with the Windows 11 OS update. The support page from AMD says the first issue is because Windows 11 may triple L3 cache latency. The company further explains that this issue might lead to a three to five percent decreased performance. The issue might also affect gaming experiences, specifically used for eSports where a performance drop of up to 15 percent is reported.

Apart from this, AMD says there's another issue that could trouble Windows 11 OS users. Here, the update apparently targets AMD's 'preferred core' technology. This usually aims to shift threads over to the fastest core on a processor. AMD said in its post that users with more than 8 cores could notice the performance drop and other issues.

"Applications sensitive to the performance of one or a few CPU threads may exhibit reduced performance. Performance impact may be more detectable in >8-core processors above 65W TDP," AMD explained in its post.

Windows 11 Performance On AMD Ryzen: Updates Coming Soon

If you're an AMD Ryzen user and facing these issues - worry not. A fix is coming your way soon. AMD stated that it is working with Microsoft to fix the performance issues. "AMD and Microsoft are actively investigating these known issues for resolution via software updates," the company said.

Furthermore, two updates are coming along for AMD Ryzen processors, where one is a Windows update and the other is a software update. The updates are expected to rollout later this month to resolve the issues.

Best Mobiles in India