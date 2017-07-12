World's first wireless charging laptop, the Latitude 7285 from Dell goes on sale

The Dell Latitude 7285 is the world's first wireless charging laptop which is now available for sale in the US. The Dell Latitude 7285 is a 2-in-1 business laptop which means that it has a detachable keyboard and the touchscreen of the laptop doubles up as a tablet.

Latitude 7285 was announced back at the CES and is now finally up for sale. The laptop is available for sale on Dell's website and its price starts at $1,199 (approx. Rs. 77000). However, buyers will have to shell an extra $549.99 (approx. Rs. 34,000) for the Wireless Charging Keyboard and Wireless Charging Mat. Users can buy the combo of laptop and charging gear for a discount of $29.

Dell has installed the wireless charging battery in the detachable keyboard of the laptop. If you buy Latitude 7285 you will get it with a detachable keyboard with a battery that does not support wireless charging. Buyers need to purchase the wireless charging gear separately.

Latitude 7285 comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen. The most basic configuration of the laptop includes Intel Core i5-7Y54 with a storage capacity of 128 GB on a solid state drive. The laptop comes with 8 GB RAM. Higher configuration for the laptop also includes Intel Core i5-7Y57 with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage capacity. Yet another configuration option equips the laptop with Intel Core i7-7Y75.

A 13 inch variant of the laptop tagged with model number Latitude 7000 is due for release in August.



