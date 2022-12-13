Xiaomi Mini PC With Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Xiaomi launched its latest Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro Android smartphones today, December 13. The Chinese smartphone company also announced some new features which will be part of the MIUI 14 OS. During the event, Xiaomi also announced a mini-PC. Let's look at the specifications, features, price, and availability of the Small Form Factor (SFF) computer from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Mini PC Specifications, Features

Xiaomi has launched a mini-PC, a relatively new product segment for the company. The Xiaomi Mini PC is essentially a super compact computer that runs Windows 11 and is meant for multimedia consumption, small offices, students, and tasks that are not heavy on resources.

The Xiaomi Mini PC is powered by the 12th Gen Core i5 CPU which has a 12-core, 16-thread heterogeneous design. The processor on the Xiaomi Mini PC can go up to 4.4GHz in Turbo Boost mode. The PC has Intel Iris Xe graphics with 80 Execution Units (EUs), but users can attach a graphics card via an external graphics card enclosure.

Xiaomi Mini PC ships with Windows 11 pre-installed. However, buyers can easily install Ubuntu, OpenWRT, UNRAID, and EXSI operating systems. Xiaomi has embedded 16GB of DDR4 RAM which can be paired with PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

The Xiaomi Mini PC packs a 4600 RPM fan which draws away heat from the components using a dual heat pipe dissipation system. The computer has Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 802.11ax support. It features a 3.5mm headphone jack, three USB 3.4 Type-A Gen 2 ports, one USB Type-A 2.0 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and an Ethernet port.

Xiaomi Mini PC Price And Availability

Xiaomi has launched the mini-PC in China. There are two variants of the compact computer. The standard variant includes 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD and has been priced at CNY 3,699 (approx. ₹43,800). It is available in China.

There's a base variant of the Xiaomi Mini PC that ships without any storage. This version will be available in China from December 14 and has been priced at CNY 2,999 (approx. ₹35,500). The Xiaomi Mini PC comes in a single black color option. The company hasn't confirmed if the compact computer will launch outside China.

