Xiaomi RedmiBook Coming To India Soon - Laptop's Trademark And Patent Spotted

It seems Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its most awaited laptop lineup for the Indian consumers. It has been reported that the company is working on its RedmiBook devices for India and the development is reported after years of demands from the Indian Xiaomi fans. However, the company has not disclosed any details about the launch, specifications, of the pricing of the upcoming RedmiBook laptop in India.

RedmiBook trademark and the patent has been spotted first by 91Mobiles on the Ministry of Commerce and Industry official website. Recently, the company has launched the RedmiBook 13 with the latest 10th generation Intel processor in the home country. We can expect that Xiaomi might make it available for the Indian market as well.

To recall, the Xiaomi RedmiBook laptops are similar to the company's smartphone which comes with an extremely affordable price point and offers premium specifications. This development comes after Manu Kumar, Xiaomi Indian and Global Vice President pointed at an upcoming launch event. Earlier he has also indicated that Xiaomi India is planning to launch gaming laptops and a wide range of laptop series in the country.

Currently, there is no information on when the company is planning to launch the laptop lineup in the Indian market. The report suggests that the Xiaomu might debut the RedmiBook lineup in the upcoming months alongside the launch of Redmi K30. The reason behind this expectation is just because the company launched it's latest RedmiBook 13 alongside Redmi K30 in China.

RedmiBook 13 Specifications And Price

The RedmiBook 13 flaunts a 13.3-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. The screen carries 89 percent screen-to-body ratio with 178-degree of viewing angles. It comes in two variant with 10th generation Intel i5 and i7 processor, clubbed with Hurrican cooling system with dual-heat pipes.

The RedmiBook 13 is backed by 8GB of RAM, 2GB NVIDIA MX250 graphics, and 512GB of SSD storage.

On the software part, it runs on the Windows 10 operating system. As far as hardware is concerned, the RedmiBook 13 offers dual-band Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB 3.1 port x 2, Harman speakers with DTS support, HDMI port x 1, and 3.55mm audio jack.

The RedmiBook 13 with Intel Core i5 was launched in China with a price tag of RMB 4,499 (approx Rs. 46,000). The Core i7 processor models are priced at RMB 5,199 (approx Rs. 53,500). Let's see at what price point the laptop will be launched in the Indian market.

