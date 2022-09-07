AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Gaming Trio Review: Plenty Cool, Plenty Powerful

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Testbench Specifications

We tested the AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT with the Ryzen 5700X, which is also a mid-tier CPU. The test bench was powered by the XPG Core Reactor 850 Gold modular power supply. As per the RAM and storage are considered, the build was fitted with two HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB RAM sticks, offering a total of 16GB RAM with Samsung Evo 970 SSD.

The CPU was cooled using the Antec Kuhler H2O -- K240 RGB dual radiator cooler and everything was paired to the MSI MPG X570S Edge Max Wi-Fi motherboard. If you are planning to build a similar RIG, the price should come to around Rs. 1,30,000 in India.

Operating System: Windows 11 64-bit

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

RAM: 16GB HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB

Storage: Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 SSD 250GB

Motherboard: MSI MPG X570S Edge Max Wi-Fi

Power Supply: XPG Core Reactor 850 Gold (modular)

Thermal Solution: Antec Kuhler H2O - K240 RGB

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Specifications

Compute Units -- 32

Boost Clock (MHz) -- 2554

Game Clock (MHz) -- 2623

Base Clock (MHz) -- 2150

Standard Memory Config -- 12GB GDDR6 18Gbps

Memory Interface Width -- 192-bit

Ray Accelerators -- 40

Stream Processors -- 2560

AMD Architecture -- RDNA2

HDMI 2.1 with VRR and FRL -- Yes

DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC -- Yes

Standard Display Connectors -- HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4

Slot -- 2.9-Slot

Graphics Card Power (W) -- 250

Required System Power (W)-- 650

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Gaming Trio Design

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Gaming Trio is a big graphics card and it needs a bigger chassis. This is a 2.9-slot-sized graphics card with a triple fan, which is intended to keep the chip cool even with heavy usage and continue gaming or graphics rendering.

Since this is a mid-tier graphics card, it uses eight 2x8pin power connectors, hence, any PSU with over 600W of rated power should work well with the AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Gaming Trio graphics card as the graphics card has a typical board power of 250W.

Like most modern graphics cards, there is also a bit of RGB lighting on the AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Gaming Trio, which should help you elevate the overall aesthetics of your build. As per the I/O, the card has three DisplayPort 1.4a and a single HDMI 2.1 port with support for up to 8K resolution output.

MSI is also using Torx Fan 4.0 on the Radeon RX 6750 XT, which uses "pairs of fan blades bound together with an outer ring design link that focuses airflow into the updated TRI FROZR 2 cooling system." Similarly, the GPU is also using a core pipe design for maximum contact to improve heat dissipation.

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Gaming Trio Performance Review

In this review, we will be comparing the performance of the AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Gaming Trio with the AMD Radeon RX 6700, which is a slightly more affordable 1440p-class gaming GPU. In this review, we will be running generic GPU benchmarks along with some popular games to gauge the real-world performance of the AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Gaming Trio.

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Gaming Trio Time Spy 3D Mark Benchmark

While the AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Gaming Trio is clearly more powerful than the AMD Radeon RX 6700, the performance of the RX 6750 XT is comparable to that of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090. On the 3D Mark Time Spy test, the AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Gaming Trio posted 13132 points. The benchmark also confirmed that the GPU can easily offer over 130fps on titles like Battlefield V.

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Gaming Trio was able to maintain the peak clock speed of over 2.6GHz during the entire period. Not just that, the GPU was also running pretty cool at 67 to 68-degree centigrade, which confirms that the GPU has a capable cooling solution.

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Gaming Trio Gaming Performance

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Gaming Trio by MSI can handle almost any game at 1080p and easily offer over 100fps at the highest graphics settings. On games like GTA: V, we got an average FPS of 135, on Far Cry 6, the average FPS was 104. On the Shadow of The Tomb Raider, the average FPS was 149fps.

When it comes to real-time ray tracing, AMD's offering is nowhere near as good as NVIDIA's counterpart. On the Bright Memory Infinite RTX benchmark, the GPU just offered an average FPS of 24. If you are looking for a ray-tracing-oriented GPU, then it is best to go for an NVIDIA GPU.

Verdict: A Great 1440p Class GPU

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Gaming Trio Time scored well in our various performance and gaming tests, and we are also impressed by the cooling capabilities of the GPU. For an asking price of around Rs. 65,000, the AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Gaming Trio is a really good mid-tier GPU for 1080p and 1440p class gaming.