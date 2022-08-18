AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Review: Goodness Of Zen3 Made More Affordable

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Specifications

Number Of Cores: 8

Number Of Threads: 16

Base Clock Speed: 3.4GHz

Boost Clock Speed: 4.6GHz

Total L3 Cache: 32MB Total L2 Cache: 4MB

PCI Express Version: PCIe 4.0

Lithography: TSMC 7nm FinFET

Package: AM4

TDP: 65W

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Testbench Specifications

We tested the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X on the MSI MPG X570S Edge Max Wi-Fi motherboard with the HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB(8GBx2) RAM, and the Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 SSD. Everything on the test bench was powered by the XPG Core Reactor 850 Gold modular power supply.

Currently, the MSI MPG X570S Edge Max Wi-Fi is one of the best motherboards that one can get for a mid-tier or a high-end Ryzen 5000 series CPU. The motherboard offers an impressive I/O, built-in Wi-Fi 6E support, and it also supports overclocking.

What's New On The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X?

If you just look at the specifications, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X is a lot like the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D that we recently reviewed. The one major difference between these two CPUs is the L3 cache. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D being the world's first 3D stacked consumer CPU offers a whopping 96MB of L3 cache, while the Ryzen 7 5700X just offers 32MB of L3 cache, which is still plenty enough.

This is an octa-core CPU with a base clock speed of 3.4GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.6GHz. Also note that this is an X series CPU, it does not come with an integrated GPU. Hence, one needs an external GPU to boot a PC powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Geekbench 5 Performance

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X scored 1580 and 8964 on single-core and multi-core CPU tests. When compared to the Intel Core i7-12700H, the Ryzen 7 5700X is slightly behind. Even when we compare the same with the Intel Core i5-12600K (similarly priced), Intel's offering is slightly ahead in both single-core and multi-core performance.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Cinebench R23 Performance

On the Cinebench R23 benchmark, the Ryzen 7 5700X posted 1527 and 13071 points in single-core and multi-core CPU rendering tests. While the single-core performance of the Ryzen 7 5700X is better than the Ryzen 9 5950X, it fails to match the performance of the Intel Core i5-12600K.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X CPU-Z Performance

On CPU-Z single-thread and multi-thread rendering tests, the Ryzen 7 5700X posted 646 and 6182 points. While it scores similar to the Ryzen 7 5800X, Intel's latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12600K seems to be better at both single-thread and multi-thread performance.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Blender Benchmark Test

On Blender benchmark version 3.2.1, the Ryzen 7 5700X rendered 98 monster samples per minute, 61 junkshop samples, and 45 classroom samples. Again, these are almost on par with the Ryzen 7 5800X, which costs a bit more than the Ryzen 7 5700X.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 3D Mark Performance

On 3D Mark (with the Radeon RX 6700 GPU) the Ryzen 7 5700X 3D posted 11178 points with 11,349 graphics score and 10,303 CPU score. The benchmark also confirms that the Ryzen 7 5700X can offer over 150fps on battlefield V at 1080p resolution and over 110fps at 1440p resolution. These figures represent that the Ryzen 7 5700X is a great CPU for a mid-tier gaming PC, capable of handling modern AAA games.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X PC Mark 10 Bechmark

The Ryzen 7 5700X posted 7859 points on PC Mark 10 benchmark with 11,091 points on essentials, 9765 points on productivity, and 12,164 points on digital content creation. Again, these numbers indicate that the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X could easily handle most day-to-day tasks with ease.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Gaming Performance

On gaming, the Ryzen 7 5700X when combined with the Radeon RX 6700 posted 129fps on the Shadow of the Tomb Raider, 106fps on Far Cry 6, and 132fps on GTA: V at 1080p resolution and highest graphics settings. As per these results, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X when combined with a good GPU can deliver top-of-the-line gaming performance at 1080p and even 1440p resolution.

Verdict: Good But Not The Best

As per the benchmark results and gaming performance, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X CPU, for an asking price of Rs. 26,500 seems to be a good CPU for almost any use case. However, when we compare the same with the Intel Core i5-12600K, the Ryzen 7 5700X does show its age and it does underperform Intel's latest hybrid CPU.

We also like to mention the fact that our Core i5-12600K test bench used DDR5 RAM, which does mean the same build will cost at least Rs. 15,000 more than the one based on the Ryzen 7 5700X CPU. Based on that, the Ryzen 7 5700X does look like a great CPU for mid-tier PC builds.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X is a stable performer, and we recommend this CPU for those, who already have an AM4 motherboard with good DDR4 memory and a PCIe Gen4 or even PCIe Gen3 storage devices. If you are planning to build a whole new PC from scratch, then there are definitely better options in the market.