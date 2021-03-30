Asus AIO V241EA Review: All-In-One By All Means

Asus AIO V241EA Specifications

CPU: Intel Core i5-1135G7

Display: 23.8-inch IPS FHD 1920x1080, 60Hz

GPU: Intel Iris Xe

Memory: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 256GB PCI-E SSD + 1TB HDD

OS: Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit

Asus AIO V241EA Design

The Asus AIO V241EA looks a lot like the Apple iMac. However, this product improves over the iMac's industrial design, as it has much thinner bezels on three sides compared to Apple's offering. When it comes to the build quality, the AIO uses plastic with a metallic stand, which gives this device firm support.

The device comes in two colors, one with a white finish and silver stand, another with a black finish and gold stand, and honestly, both look classy and should go well with most houses. The entire I/O is at the back, including four USB 3.1 Gen1, an HDMI 1.4 (in and out), and an RJ45 port. On the right side, there is a single USB 2.0 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Though the Asus AIO V241EA has an extensive range of I/O, I still feel that it is missing salient options like USB Type-C and should have also included an SD card slot, allowing easy data transfer between this computer and a memory chip.

One feature that I liked about the Asus AIO V241EA is the full-sized HDMI port located at the back acts as both input and output ports, and this opens up a lot of possibilities. It means you can not only connect the Asus AIO V241EA to a secondary display, but you can also use the Asus AIO V241EA as a secondary display to your laptop. Moreover, the device can be used as television by connecting an OTT streaming device or a set-top box.

Overall, for the asking price, the Asus AIO V241EA is a device that scores high for good looks. It took less space on my desk when compared to a laptop, which is yet another positive thing about this device.

Asus AIO V241EA Display

The Asus AIO V241EA has a massive 23.8-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD (1980 x 1080p) resolution with a matte finish. The display offers 100 percent sRGB color space and a 178-degree viewing angle with thin 2mm bezels on three sides.

The display gets bright enough for moderate usage, including working on an office task or binging a new series on Netflix and Prime Video. The display offers an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, and the large screen also helps with productivity, allowing users to open more than one app or software at the same time without compromising on the size of the app.

Overall, the Asus AIO V241EA has a good display that should work for most use-cases without any issue. In my testing period, I had no issues with the Asus AIO V241EA, especially when it comes to screen.

Asus AIO V241EA Keyboard And Mouse

The Asus AIO V241EA comes with a wireless keyboard and mouse in the retail package to get you started. I have used some of the best keyboards on Asus laptops, but the stock keyboard that came with the Asus AIO V241EA left me unimpressed.

If you are someone who types a lot, then it is best to get another wired or wireless keyboard that works well. Though the mouse worked fine, I felt that the keys are very mushy and didn't offer the sort of feedback I expect from a keyboard.

I tend to type a lot of text on my computer, and this keyboard slowed me down a bit. However, I was able to overcome this by connecting my spare mechanical keyboard. On top of that, the keyboard is not backlit; hence you won't be able to use it in low-light or during the night.

Asus AIO V241EA Web Camera

The Asus AIO V241EA has a single 720p HD camera on the bottom bezel, and I felt that the camera is slightly off-angle, especially to attend video conferences. However, for detailing or picture clarity, the camera works as expected, just like almost every other computer with a 720p camera.

My Experience With The Asus AIO V241EA

When I received the Asus AIO V241EA for review, I just thought that it is yet-another PC. However, once I started using this device, it completely changed my opinion towards AIO PCs, in a good way.

Given this device has launched during this new period, where work-from-home and learn-from-home is a new norm, I was able to fully utilize this PC's capabilities. This single device has almost replaced my television, laptop, and speaker.

I mostly started my day by writing articles on the Asus AIO V241EA, then in-between, I used the Asus AIO to catch up with some new videos on YouTube. Lastly, I used to watch live Cricket, and even catch the latest episode of my favorite show on the Asus AIO V241EA.

The Asus AIO V241EA has a stereo speaker setup (3Wx2), which gets fairly loud without any issue. Hence, I was also able to use the PC to listen to music on platforms like Amazon Music and Spotify. Overall, the device does stand true to its name being an all-in-one PC.

The Asus AIO V241EA runs directly on power (comes with a 90W power adapter), hence if you don't have a power backup at your place, this might not be the PC that you should consider. It is also one of the reasons why I still prefer a laptop over a desktop or an all-in-one computer.

Asus AIO V241EA: One PC For A Whole Family

Given you have children at home, and you don't want to invest in a PC and a TV for their entertainment. The Asus AIO V241EA is a great device, and one can get a base model of the Asus AIO for less than Rs. 25,000, which doubles as a large screen TV and a PC.

Another use case for the Asus AIO V241EA is that it could be a great family computer that everyone can access. From parents to children to grandparents, as one can create as many profiles as needed, giving privacy everyone needs while accessing the PC.

Asus AIO V241EA Performance

The Asus AIO V241EA is powered by the Intel Core i5-1135G7, which is an 11th Gen processor with the Intel Iris Xe graphics. Our review unit came with 8GB RAM and a dual-storage solution with 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD.

The Intel Core i5-1135G7 is a quad-core eight-thread processor with a boost CPU clock speed of 4.2GHz and a base clock speed of 2.4GHz with an 8MB smart cache. This is processor is mostly used on laptops and ultrabooks, so, you can expect similar performance from the Asus AIO V241EA.

Even with the continued usage (over five hours), I didn't notice any heat issues, and the device stayed silent without any fan noises. So, when it comes to performance and cooling, the Asus AIO V241EA is well-engineered for continued usage.

My usual workload consists of opening at least 10 tabs on chrome with at least one video or music playing in the background. On top of that, I also run a VPN app that lets me upload content from a remote location. Despite having just 8GB RAM, I didn't notice any issues while multi-tasking on the Asus AIO V241EA.

Asus AIO V241EA Verdict

The Asus AIO V241EA costs Rs. 61,900, which is similar to the laptops with similar specs sheet makes it an excellent home computer. Even if you are looking for a basic desktop, you can consider the Asus AIO V241EA or the much cheaper Asus AIO V222, which just costs over Rs. 25,990 and offers identical features as the Asus AIO V241EA, except for the processor and a slightly smaller screen size.

Overall, the Asus AIO V241EA is a great computing device for a family that looks cool and works as expected. Even if you are living alone, the Asus AIO V241EA works well and can double as a monitor for your console, can replace your television, and can also be your main or a secondary computer.