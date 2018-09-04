Dell G3 Benchmarking review: Can handle any game at 1080p

Specifications of the Dell G3 3579

15.6-inch IPS LED with 1080p resolution (anti-glare)

Intel core i7 8750 H (six-core) processor @ 2.20 GHz up to 4.1 GHz

Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti GPU ( 4 GB GDDR5)

16 GB DDR4 RAM (2666 MHz)

Windows 10 Home

Dual speaker (Waves MaxxAudio Pro)

3.5 mm headphone jack (Supports Dolby Atmos)

256 GB SSD

1 TB HDD (5400 RPM)

56WHr 4-cell battery

130W adapter

720p webcam

802.11ac 1x1 WiFi and Bluetooth

2.53 kg weight

SD Card Slot

Full-size HDMI 2.0 port

2 x USB 3.0

1 x USB 2.0

Ethernet port (Gigabit RJ-45)

Noble lock slot

Tools for benchmark

We ran multiple benchmarking tools on the Dell G3 laptop. Cinebench R15 and Geekbench 4 were used to measure the performance of the CPU, and Heaven Benchmark 4 was used to measure the raw performance of the GPU. GTA V, and, Strange Brigade was used to measure the gaming performance of the laptop (DirectX 11, and DirectX 12), respectively.

Geekbench 4

On the Geekbench 4, the laptop scored 4504 points on a single-core and 17693 points on multi-core performance. The single core performance of the computer is similar to the 7th gen or even a 6th gen core-i7 H processors. However, the multi-core performance gets a considerable boost, as the 8th Gen Intel 8750 SoC on the Dell G3 comes with six physical cores and 12 hyper-threads. The laptop has one of the best notebook class CPU from Intel and the results from Geekbench re-affirms the same.

Cinebench R15

Cinebench is once again a CPU performance measuring tool, which also measures the graphical performance of a laptop or a computer. On Cinebench R15 we got a score of 1063 CB (CPU performance and 90.18 fps on OpenGL GPU performance. Ex, the Alienware 17 R5 scores 1279 points with the Intel Core i9 SoC, which is also a 12 core processor with a base clock speed of 2.91 GHz and will cost more than double that of the Dell G3 and the difference in the performance is very negligible.

Unigine Heaven Benchmark 4.0

The Unigine Heaven Benchmark 4.0 is a GPU benchmarking open platform tool (DirectX 11). We got an average FPS of 71.2 and a score of 1792 points, which are again similar to the other notebooks with GTX 1050 Ti.

GTA V

Though the GTA V (DirectX 11) is an already a four-year-old game, it is still one of the best action adventure game that has been played worldwide. We got an average FPS of 84.69 on FHD (maxed out settings) and a maximum FPS of 114. The GTA V is very much playable on the Dell G3, and you will be impressed with the output.

Strange Brigade

Strange Brigade is the latest third-person shooter game (DirectX 12), which is a bit more demanding than the GTA V. On benchmarking, we go a result of 62fps, which is slightly less than GTA V, which is acceptable for a 2018 game. Still, the Strange Brigade is very much playable on the Dell G3, and even though, there will be occasional frame drops.

Verdict

The Dell G3 3579 is a great gaming laptop (around Rs 1,00,000 price point), which shines on both CPU and GPU performance. As one can see on these benchmark results, the computer can handle any game that you through at it. The fans start to spin off really fast while doing benchmarking or gaming. However, the sound is not that loud, and the computer did cooldown to quickly.

The Dell G3 3579 seems like a great gaming laptop, which offers best-in-class performance. Wait for the complete review of the Dell G3 3579, which will cover the remaining aspects of the computer.