Lenovo ThinkCentre 710T review: Performance driven compact computing machine

Traditional desktops are not yet dead. They are getting smarter and evolving with time to meet the growing demands of ever changing computing requirements. The modern world needs performance driven and reliable machines that quickly get the job done without giving users a tough time.

PROS Compact and rugged design | Can support up to 3 displays and 4 in mosaic mode | Good connectivity features | Lag-free performance | Ideal for home and office setups CONS Price can be steep for some users Full Specifications

And when we talk about the end users of today's time, there's not much of a difference left in small scale enterprises and home PC setups. Both the users/setups demand machines with adequate connectivity features, reliable and high-end performance without compromising on durability.

Having said that, if you are setting up a small office or have plans to build a performance driven home desktop PC setup, Lenovo's ThinkCentre M710T might get the job done. It is company's latest business centric computing machine with a compact cabinet that takes a small space on, or under your table but has managed to impress us with its everyday performance. We used it for over a week and here's what we thing about Lenovo ThinkCentre M710 Tiny desktop machine and the bundled T24i monitor.

Specifications Thinkcentre M710T ships with Windows 10 Pro, support Windows 10 and can be downgraded to Windows 7 (not available with 7th generation Intel Processor). The compact tower unit uses up to 7th Generation Intel Core i7 CPU and goes up to 32GB RAM with configuration divided into 2 DDR4 SODIMM slots. For graphics you have Intel HD Graphics. Connectivity and Ports As far as connectivity is concerned, the compact M710T will not disappoint you. I was delighted to see the number of ports that M710T has to offer. You have two USB 3.0 ports (1 for fast charge) and two audio ports (1 combo) at front. The rear side of the cabinet offers four USB 3.0 ports, Display Ports, Two Punch Out / Optional Ports and a LAN port. What is Lenovo ThinkCentre M710T? Aimed at enterprises and IT decision makers, ThinkCentre M710T is a compact yet powerful desktop computing machine designed to address productive tasks i.e. content creation and demanding multimedia jobs. The cabinet is backed by a powerful processor and has an advanced memory setup that offers fast boot-up times and opens files instantly to offer a lag free performance. The M710T is quite compact and yet offers extendable functionality that enables you to create your own modular all-in-one PC. This makes it cost effective as it allows you to upgrade the display and computing power separately to match your work requirements. It comes with support of up to three independent displays, or four displays in Mosaic Mode to expand the limits of desktop computing for improved productivity. The computing machine is compatible with 6th generation Intel processor to even support Window 7 system. Compact design that easily fits under a table or can be placed horizontally/vertically on a PC table One of the highlight features of M710T is its compact design. This tiny desktop with measurements- 7.05" x 7.20" x 1.36" occupies just a small footprint on a PC table and can be positioned horizontally or vertically matching your PC table placement. You can also mount it on a wall, behind a monitor, or can easily place it under a desk, where I usually kept it during my review time. In short, it frees up the valuable desk-space as it is much smaller than the traditional desktop cabinets. Another highlight of the design is its durability. Lenovo says that the ThinkCentre M710 Tiny is tested against military-specification requirements, as well as 200 rigorous quality checks. The CPU unit can function is arctic temperatures of -20 degrees C, to desert heat of 60 degrees C. Lag-free performance that quickly gets the job done Seeing the size of the unit, I was a bit skeptic about its performance at first but M710T did not let me down in any of the jobs I performed during my review duration. My review unit worked on Intel Core i5-7400 CPU clocked at 3.0 GHz and PCIe SSD storage. The system delivered swift performance during every day jobs and while running demanding tasks. The new Thinkcentre M710T belongs to Lenovo's 2017 business computing machines and come equipped with DDR4 memory. The compact PC unit is also Intel-Optane ready. What this means is that you get to experience high throughput, low latency and high endurance. The memory system powering the new M710T is fast, dense and non volatile making the system respond quickly to user's commands. The response time is quick and the lower latency rate will please IT professions while they run number crunching business centric jobs. The machine powers up in a flash and load files without any delays. I did not face any major performance issues while executing resource intensive tasks like multimedia creation, editing softwares and while using multiple tabs in Chrome with some graphic designing softwares running in the background. The video conversion in VLC and some heavy graphics rendering tasks were also executed without any drop in performance. Crisp and immersive visuals with ThinkVision T24i Monitor My review unit shipped with Lenovo ThinkVision T24i monitor that did quite well in graphics department during productivity and multimedia jobs. Priced at Rs. 15,900 (excluding taxes), the monitor features a Full HD screen with a near-edgeless design. It is well suited for office productivity tasks that involve spreadsheets with heavy numbers, PowerPoint presentation, web browsing, or simply checking your email client with much more data to see at one go. The monitor comes with four USB ports and one audio port to enhance everyday work-multimedia requirements. Overall, it complements the multitasking and processing abilities of M710 Tiny but you can also check other options in the market under Rs. 20,000. Conclusion Lenovo ThinkCentre M710T comes in a compact form factor but punches much more than its size and weight. It can be an Ideal machine for financial and creative industries and tech savvy users with demanding multimedia and multitasking requirements. The quick response time and durable design makes it quite suitable for small office and home setups.