Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super FE Review: Ray-Tracing Made Affordable

Specifications

NVIDIA CUDA Cores - 41 T

RTX-OPS - 6 Giga Rays/s

Boost Clock - 1650MHz

Base Clock - 1470MHz

Memory Speed - 14Gbps

V-RAM - 8GB GDDR6

Connectivity - DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI-DL

Maximum Digital Resolution: 7680x4320

Graphics Card Power - 175W

System Configuration

Operating System: Windows 10 Pro 64-bit

CPU: 7th Gen Intel Core i7-7700 Octa-Core @3.6GHz

RAM: HyperX Fury 16GB (8GBx2) 2133MHZ DDR4

Storage: WD Green 120GB Internal SSD

Motherboard: Asus Prime 7270-K

Supply: Corsair VS650 Thermal Solution: Corsair H60

Design And Formfactor

The RTX 2060 Super FE looks almost identical to the RTX 2060 with minor differences. The new GPU comes with a shiny front with the Super moniker. The card is compact and can be easily fitted inside a mid-size tower.

The GPU comes with the standard set of ports with an HDMI, dual DisplayPort, USB Type-C port and a DVI-DL port. The Type-C port can be used to attach VR headsets and modern monitors with support for Thunderbolt 3.0.

I usually like the design and the overall aesthetics of the FE GPUs from Nvidia and the RTX 2060 Super is no stranger. This is easily one of the best looking GPUs that come with the dual cooling solution.

Price Comparision

The RTX 2060 Super is priced slightly higher than the standard RTX 2060 with a price difference of Rs. 3,890. If given a chance, I would pick the Super variant any day, as it offers significantly improved performance in contrast to the standard variant.

If you already own an RTX 2060, then, there is no need to upgrade to an RTX 2060 Super. Both GPUs are made for systems that either run at 1080p or 1440p. The performance on both cards gets choppy at 4K resolution even on non-RTX titles. This GPU is well suited for gaming rigs with an FHD or 2K monitor.

Benchmark Performance

We ran PCMark 10 and 3DMark 10 on our RIG and here are the scores of the same. These are benchmarks that use different parameters to measure the actual performance of the GPU. PCMark 10 is usually used to measure the complete performance of the PC, whereas the 3Dmark 10 is used to measure the graphical performance of the PC. These scores are almost in-line with the RTX 2070 and that's a good thing.

Gaming Performance

We played a couple of games to test out the actual performance of the GPU. Our choice of titles include games based on DX11, DX12, and DXR. We played these games at FHD resolution changing the graphics settings to the extreme. Here are the benchmark results of the RTX 2060 Super GPU.

Crysis 3

Here is the benchmarking of Crysis 3, which is a FPS game based on DRX11.

GTA V

Here is the gaming benchmark of the GTA V, which is one of the most demanding DRX 12 based games for Windows 10 OS.

NFS Payback

NFS Payback is a racing game based on DRX11 and here are the benchmarks at 1080p and 1440p resolution.

The Division 2

The Division 2 is a DRX12 based game and here are the benchmarking for the same.

The Shadow Of The Tomb Rider

Here is the real-time ray-tracing benchmark at 1080p and 1440p resolution.

Verdict

The RTX 2060 Super is definitely the gateway card to experience the real-time ray tracing. As it is pretty evident from the benchmarks, the GPU offers better performance at 1080p compared to the 1440p.

In the entire testing period, I did not notice any major heating or thermal throttle issue. If you are building a 1080p or 1440p gaming PC RIG and confused between the RTX 2060 and the 2060 Super, go for the RTX 2060 Super, as it offers significantly improved performance especially on titles with ray-tracing support.