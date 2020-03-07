WD My Passport 5TB Portable Hard Drive Review: Huge Storage In Small Package

Design And Portability

The WD My Passport 5TB portable HDD which I received was in black color variant; however, the company has launched it in black, blue and red, and the My Passport for Mac drive in Midnight Blue. The device measures a thickness of 19.15mm which is much thinner than the previous models.

Design-wise, the portable hard drive looks decent with company's iconic horizontal patterns. The device is very portable and is capable of fitting into your pockets without any issue.

Meanwhile, I have also noticed the form factor of the hard drive is very reliable and its build-up of hard plastic material. Thought the company has not promised any shockproof technology with the device, it seems that it can resist a few small drops.

The My Passport 5TB portable HDD comes in a square shape with curved edges which make it very portable to use and carry it on-the-go. Overall, I'm very much impressed with the design of the device.

My Passport 5TB HDD Features

The company claims that the newly launched HDD comes with a 256-bit AES hardware encryption which makes it secure. It is formatted for Windows 10, 8.1 and 7. The company has also launched a dedicated drive only for macOS. However, you can also download the NTFS driver to read and write data on macOS.

Besides, My Passport also comes with a USB Type-C connector which can be used USB Type-C supported device and transfer data in no time. During my use, I have tested the device on PC, smartphones, and laptops and I haven't faced any issues with the data transferring in any of the devices.

Meanwhile, the company also claims that the drive comes equipped with WD Discovery software for WD Security which makes it more secure with password protection. The WD My Passport 5TB HDD comes with a three-year limited warranty.

Performance

The company must have promised a high-speed data transferring HDD but we tested that for ourselves. To test the read and write speed of the device I put the device through the Crystal Disk Mark 7.0 benchmark test. The results were impressive.

The WD My Passport HDD manages to deliver maximum read speeds of 131.07 Mbps and maximum writing speed of 123.75Mbps. This clearly shows that the hard drive is capable of transferring hefty files in less time as compared to the other competitors.

I have also tested the drive by transferring hefty data from PC to drive and I have received maximum transferring speed of 37Mbps and a minimum speed of 25Mbps. However, it's also important to note that the transfer speeds of data depend on the PC as well.

Thoughts About WD My Passport 5TB Hard Drive

Overall, the My Passport HDD is an impressive device which offers you big storage under a small case. The company is offering this device with a price tag of Rs. 10,999 which is a decent deal.

I have used this device for close to two weeks and I haven't face issues while transferring heavy data whether it's a PC or any other device. However, the performance is moderate and if you are a hardcore user then it's not your cup of tea.

The most important thing about the HDD is its portability which makes it easier to carry and use. If you're looking for a portable hard drive which you can carry on you road trips or while travelling then this can be in your priority list.