Dish TV Channel List And Numbers 2021

Dish TV is a leading DTH service provider in India. The operator offers over 600 channels to millions connections across the country. Being one of the highly popular DTH services, it offers affordable plans for its subscribers. Also, Dish TV users can customize the plan they are interested in so that it caters to their needs.

Dish TV Channels List With Channel Number

If you are a Dish TV subscriber looking for the entire list of channels along with the respective channel number, then you can check out the same from here. We have listed all channels including HD and SD channels and channels as per their respective categories. Check out the updated channel list below.

Dish TV News Channel List

You can have your dose of entertainment with the news channels that are offered by Dish TV.

Dish TV Channel Name Channel Number A1 TV 730 Aaj Tak 655 Aaj Tak Tez 677 ABN Andhra Jyothi 1675 ABP Ananda 1477 ABP Asmita 1293 ABP Ganga 712 ABP Majha 1253 ABP News 650 Al Jazeera 787 Asianet News 1961 Asianet Suvarna News 1768 Assam Talks 1527 BBC World News 783 BTV NEWS 1778 Calcutta News 1471 CGTN 785 CNBC Awaaz 733 CNBC Bajar 1297 CNBC Prime HD 754 CNBC TV18 755 CNN International 781 CNN News18 769 DD Bharati 197 DD Bihar 1565 DD Imphal 4016 DD India 779 DD JHARKHAND 1566 DD Madhya Pradesh 237 DD Malayalam 1939 DD Manipur 1516 DD MEGHALAYA 1518 DD MIZORAM 1540 DD National 193 DD News 699 DD Odia 1325 DD Shillong 9907 DD Shimla 4079 DD TRIPURA 1539 DD Urdu 213 DD Uttar Pradesh 229 DD UTTARAKHAND 230 Dighvijay 24x7 News 1776 DY 365 1529 ET Now 751 ETV Andhra Pradesh 922 ETV Telangana 920 France 24 790 Gulistan News 705 India Ahead 775 India News 665 India News Haryana 1194 India Today 763 India TV 653 Jai Maharashtra 882 Janam TV 730 Jantantra TV 4018 Jaya Plus 962 Kairali News 1971 Kalinga TV 1357 Kanak News 1359 Kolkata TV 1471 LIVE TODAY 4040 Lok Sabha TV 695 Lokshahi 1263 Manorama News 725 Mathrubhumi News 727 MBC TV 1365 Mirror Now 773 Nandighosha TV 1367 Naxatra News 1361 NDTV 24x7 761 NDTV India 659 Nepal 1 1537 News 24 661 News Live 1535 News Nation 660 News State UP Uttarakhand 709 News Time Bangla 1473 News18 Assam North East 1533 News18 Bangla 1479 News18 Bihar Jharkhand 1579 News18 Gujarati 1289 News18 India 663 News18 Kannada 910 News18 Kerala 1963 News18 Lokmat 1255 News18 Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh 717 News18 Odia 1355 News18 Punjab Haryana Himachal 1193 News18 Rajasthan 729 News18 Tamil Nadu 1879 News18 Urdu 703 News18 Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand 711 North East Live 1539 Prag News 1525 Prameya News7 1363 Pratidin Time 1531 PTC News 1191 Public TV 1774 Puthiya Thalaimurai 969 R Plus 1485 Rajya Sabha TV 697 Reporter 1977 Republic TV 771 Saam TV 1261 Sakshi TV 929 Sandesh News 1296 Seithigal 1873 Shemaroo TV 139 Sudarshan News 679 Sun News 949 T News 937 Thanthi TV 967 Times Now 767 Times Now World HD 766 TV9 Bharatvarsh 658 TV9 Gujarati 1299 TV9 Kannada 1766 TV9 Marathi 1259 V6 News 938 VIP NEWS 666 WION 765 Zee 24 Ghanta 1475 Zee 24 Kalak 1291 Zee 24 Taas 1251 Zee Bihar Jharkhand 1575 Zee Business 731 Zee Hindustan 654 Zee Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh 715 Zee News 651 Zee Odisha 1353 Zee Rajasthan News 727 Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand 707

Dish TV Sports Channels List

Here is the list of Sports channels with the channel number on Dish TV.

Dish TV Channel Name Channel Number 1Sports 635 DD Sports 639 Eurosport 630 Sony Six 623 Sony Six HD 622 Sony Ten 1 611 Sony Ten 1 HD 610 Sony Ten 2 613 Sony Ten 2 HD 612 Sony Ten 3 615 Sony Ten 3 HD 614 Star Sports 1 603 Star Sports 1 HD 602 Star Sports 1 Hindi 607 Star Sports 1 Hindi HD 606 Star Sports 1 Tamil 1865 Star Sports 2 605 Star Sports 2 HD 604 Star Sports 3 649 Star Sports First 2349 Star Sports Select 1 646 Star Sports Select 1 HD 645 Star Sports Select 2 648 Star Sports Select 2 HD 647

Dish TV Kids Channel List

These are the Dish TV Kids channels with the channel numbers.

Dish TV Channel Name Channel Number Baby TV HD 982 Cartoon Network 953 Chintu TV 1031 Chutti TV 948 Discovery Kids 960 Disney Channel 977 Disney Junior 985 Gubbare 980 Hungama TV 981 Kochu TV 734 Marvel HQ 979 Nick 975 Nick HD+ 974 Nick Jr 987 Pogo 955 Sonic Nickelodeon 958 Sony Yay 989 Topper 133

Dish TV Infotainment Channel List

Here are Dish TV Infotainment channel lists with the corresponding channel numbers.

Dish TV Channel Name Channel Number Animal Planet 806 Animal Planet HD World 805 D Tamil 965 DD Gyan Darshan 991 DD Kisan 195 DD Retro 191 Digishala 2036 Discovery Channel 803 Discovery HD World 802 Discovery Science 812 Discovery Turbo 814 DR. SHUDDHI 138 Epic 830 Ezmall 141 History TV18 820 History TV18 HD 819 Kappa TV 735 Nat Geo Wild 809 Nat Geo Wild HD 822 National Geographic 809 National Geographic HD 808 Safari TV 731 Sony BBC Earth 829 Sony BBC Earth HD 828

Dish TV Music Channel List

These are the Dish TV Music channels with the channel numbers.

Dish TV Channel Name Channel Number 9X Jalwa 3981 9X Jhakaas 1243 9X Tashan 1185 9XM 4034 ABZY COOL 122 B4U Music 4045 DHOOM MUSIC 1459 Gemini Music 924 Isaiaruvi 952 Jaya Max 955 Maiboli 1245 Mastiii 4020 MH One 1187

Dish TV Lifestyle & Fashion Channel List

These are the Dish TV Lifestyle & Fashion channel list with the numbers.

Dish TV Channel Name Channel Number ETV Life 1617 Fox Life 915 Fox Life HD 914 Naaptol 308 TLC 919 TLC HD 918 We TV 714 Zee Zest 903

Dish TV Devotional Channel List

Here are the Dish TV devotional channel lists with the corresponding channel numbers.

Dish TV Channel Name Channel Number Aastha 1077 Aastha Bhajan 1073 Angel TV 1895 Arihant TV 1107 Channel WIN 1113 DARSHAN 24 1057 Disha TV 757 Divya TV 1051 God TV 1087 Goodness 738 ISHWAR BHAKTI 1073 Ishwar TV 1057 Jinvani Channel 1105 Lord Buddha TV 4014 Peace of Mind 1087 Prarthana TV 1393 PTC Simran 1195 Sanskar 1067 Satsang TV 1065 SHALOM TV 1995 Shubh TV 1079 Sri Sankara TV 907 Subhavaartha TV 1693 Surya Bhojpuri 4015 SVBC 973

Dish TV General Entertainment Channels

These are the general entertainment channels available in regional languages on Dish TV with the channel numbers.

Dish TV Channel Name Channel Number &TV 109 &TV HD 108 Aakash aath 1413 Adithya TV 963 Amrita TV 709 Asianet 1902 Asianet HD 1901 Asianet Plus 703 Big Ganga 1552 Big Magic 118 CAPTAIN TV 960 Chardikla Time TV 1152 Colors 121 Colors Bangla 1411 Colors Bangla HD 1410 Colors Gujarati 1272 Colors HD 120 Colors Infinity 505 Colors Infinity HD 504 Colors Kannada 1711 Colors Kannada HD 1710 Colors Marathi 1209 Colors Marathi HD 1208 Colors Odia 1304 Colors Rishtey 137 Colors Super 902 Colors Tamil 1808 Comedy Central 514 Comedy Central HD 513 Dangal 119 DD Arunprabha 1514 DD Bangla 1429 DD Chandana 1729 DD CHHATTISGARH 718 DD Girnar 1279 DD HISAR 1170 DD Kashir 215 DD NAGALAND 4011 DD North East 1513 DD Podhigai 1849 DD Punjabi 1169 DD Rajasthan 245 DD Sahyadri 1229 DD Saptagiri 1629 DD Yadagiri 1627 Enterr10 Movies 407 ETV HD 94 ETV Plus 1615 ETV Telugu 1604 Flowers 1923 Gemini Comedy 923 Gemini TV 1609 Gemini TV HD 93 Indradhanu 1513 Investigation Discovery 126 Jaya TV 956 Jonack 1511 Kairali TV 1911 Kalaignar TV 957 Kaumudy TV 1917 KTV HD 91 Makkal TV 971 Manjari TV 1309 Mazhavil Manorama 1915 Media One TV 723 Mega TV 966 OTV 1351 Polimer TV 968 PTC Punjabi 1154 Puthuyugam TV 1833 Raj TV 958 Rang 1509 Rengoni 1507 Ruposhi Bangla 1427 SET 105 SET HD 104 Sirippoli 951 Sony Aath 1407 Sony Marathi 1211 Sony Pal 4010 Sony SAB 107 Sony SAB HD 106 Star Bharat 116 Star Bharat HD 115 Star Jalsha 1404 Star Jalsha HD 1403 Star Maa 1606 Star Maa HD 1605 Star Plus 113 Star Plus HD 112 Star Pravah 1206 Star Pravah HD 1205 Star Suvarna 1707 STAR Utsav 4013 Star Vijay 1806 Star Vijay Super 1835 Star World 509 Star World HD 508 Star World Premiere HD 530 Sun Bangla 1415 Sun TV 1802 Sun TV HD 90 Surya TV 1904 Tarang TV 1307 Udaya Comedy 1702 Udaya TV 1715 UTV Bindass 145 Vasanth TV 970 Zee Anmol 125 Zee Bangla 1409 Zee Bangla HD 1408 Zee Cafe 503 Zee Cafe HD 502 Zee Kannada 1709 Zee Keralam 1906 Zee Marathi 1202 Zee Marathi HD 1201 Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal Pradesh 1189 Zee Punjabi 1156 Zee Salaam 203 Zee Sarthak 1302 Zee Tamil 1804 Zee Telugu 1602 Zee TV 111 Zee TV HD 110 Zee Yuva 1204 Zindagi 103 Zoom 147

Dish TV FAQs

Here, you can get your doubts regarding Dish TV service clarified.

How can I stop Dish TV for a few days?

The minimum period a subscriber can request for the Temporary Deactivation is for 15 days. Subscriber can take temporary deactivation service in multiples of 15 days only.

How do I turn off active games on Dish TV?

Open your My Dish TV app on your smartphone and go to the account section. Expand the add-on channels bouquet and select the channel you wish to deactivate and submit. The same will be done within 24 hours.

