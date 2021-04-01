ENGLISH

    Dish TV is a leading DTH service provider in India. The operator offers over 600 channels to millions connections across the country. Being one of the highly popular DTH services, it offers affordable plans for its subscribers. Also, Dish TV users can customize the plan they are interested in so that it caters to their needs.

    Dish TV Channel List And Numbers 2021

     

    Dish TV Channels List With Channel Number

    If you are a Dish TV subscriber looking for the entire list of channels along with the respective channel number, then you can check out the same from here. We have listed all channels including HD and SD channels and channels as per their respective categories. Check out the updated channel list below.

    Dish TV News Channel List

    You can have your dose of entertainment with the news channels that are offered by Dish TV.

    Dish TV Channel NameChannel Number
    A1 TV730
    Aaj Tak655
    Aaj Tak Tez677
    ABN Andhra Jyothi1675
    ABP Ananda1477
    ABP Asmita1293
    ABP Ganga712
    ABP Majha1253
    ABP News650
    Al Jazeera787
    Asianet News1961
    Asianet Suvarna News1768
    Assam Talks1527
    BBC World News783
    BTV NEWS1778
    Calcutta News1471
    CGTN785
    CNBC Awaaz733
    CNBC Bajar1297
    CNBC Prime HD754
    CNBC TV18755
    CNN International781
    CNN News18769
    DD Bharati197
    DD Bihar1565
    DD Imphal4016
    DD India779
    DD JHARKHAND1566
    DD Madhya Pradesh237
    DD Malayalam1939
    DD Manipur1516
    DD MEGHALAYA1518
    DD MIZORAM1540
    DD National193
    DD News699
    DD Odia1325
    DD Shillong9907
    DD Shimla4079
    DD TRIPURA1539
    DD Urdu213
    DD Uttar Pradesh229
    DD UTTARAKHAND230
    Dighvijay 24x7 News1776
    DY 3651529
    ET Now751
    ETV Andhra Pradesh922
    ETV Telangana920
    France 24790
    Gulistan News705
    India Ahead775
    India News665
    India News Haryana1194
    India Today763
    India TV653
    Jai Maharashtra882
    Janam TV730
    Jantantra TV4018
    Jaya Plus962
    Kairali News1971
    Kalinga TV1357
    Kanak News1359
    Kolkata TV1471
    LIVE TODAY4040
    Lok Sabha TV695
    Lokshahi1263
    Manorama News725
    Mathrubhumi News727
    MBC TV1365
    Mirror Now773
    Nandighosha TV1367
    Naxatra News1361
    NDTV 24x7761
    NDTV India659
    Nepal 11537
    News 24661
    News Live1535
    News Nation660
    News State UP Uttarakhand709
    News Time Bangla1473
    News18 Assam North East1533
    News18 Bangla1479
    News18 Bihar Jharkhand1579
    News18 Gujarati1289
    News18 India663
    News18 Kannada910
    News18 Kerala1963
    News18 Lokmat1255
    News18 Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh717
    News18 Odia1355
    News18 Punjab Haryana Himachal1193
    News18 Rajasthan729
    News18 Tamil Nadu1879
    News18 Urdu703
    News18 Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand711
    North East Live1539
    Prag News1525
    Prameya News71363
    Pratidin Time1531
    PTC News1191
    Public TV1774
    Puthiya Thalaimurai969
    R Plus1485
    Rajya Sabha TV697
    Reporter1977
    Republic TV771
    Saam TV1261
    Sakshi TV929
    Sandesh News1296
    Seithigal1873
    Shemaroo TV139
    Sudarshan News679
    Sun News949
    T News937
    Thanthi TV967
    Times Now767
    Times Now World HD766
    TV9 Bharatvarsh658
    TV9 Gujarati1299
    TV9 Kannada1766
    TV9 Marathi1259
    V6 News938
    VIP NEWS666
    WION765
    Zee 24 Ghanta1475
    Zee 24 Kalak1291
    Zee 24 Taas1251
    Zee Bihar Jharkhand1575
    Zee Business731
    Zee Hindustan654
    Zee Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh715
    Zee News651
    Zee Odisha1353
    Zee Rajasthan News727
    Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand707

    Dish TV Sports Channels List

    Here is the list of Sports channels with the channel number on Dish TV.

     
    Dish TV Channel NameChannel Number
    1Sports635
    DD Sports639
    Eurosport630
    Sony Six623
    Sony Six HD622
    Sony Ten 1611
    Sony Ten 1 HD610
    Sony Ten 2613
    Sony Ten 2 HD612
    Sony Ten 3615
    Sony Ten 3 HD614
    Star Sports 1603
    Star Sports 1 HD602
    Star Sports 1 Hindi607
    Star Sports 1 Hindi HD606
    Star Sports 1 Tamil1865
    Star Sports 2605
    Star Sports 2 HD604
    Star Sports 3649
    Star Sports First2349
    Star Sports Select 1646
    Star Sports Select 1 HD645
    Star Sports Select 2648
    Star Sports Select 2 HD647

    Dish TV Kids Channel List

    These are the Dish TV Kids channels with the channel numbers.

    Dish TV Channel NameChannel Number
    Baby TV HD982
    Cartoon Network953
    Chintu TV1031
    Chutti TV948
    Discovery Kids960
    Disney Channel977
    Disney Junior985
    Gubbare980
    Hungama TV981
    Kochu TV734
    Marvel HQ979
    Nick975
    Nick HD+974
    Nick Jr987
    Pogo955
    Sonic Nickelodeon958
    Sony Yay989
    Topper133

    Dish TV Infotainment Channel List

    Here are Dish TV Infotainment channel lists with the corresponding channel numbers.

    Dish TV Channel NameChannel Number
    Animal Planet806
    Animal Planet HD World805
    D Tamil965
    DD Gyan Darshan991
    DD Kisan195
    DD Retro191
    Digishala2036
    Discovery Channel803
    Discovery HD World802
    Discovery Science812
    Discovery Turbo814
    DR. SHUDDHI138
    Epic830
    Ezmall141
    History TV18820
    History TV18 HD819
    Kappa TV735
    Nat Geo Wild809
    Nat Geo Wild HD822
    National Geographic809
    National Geographic HD808
    Safari TV731
    Sony BBC Earth829
    Sony BBC Earth HD828

    Dish TV Music Channel List

    These are the Dish TV Music channels with the channel numbers.

    Dish TV Channel NameChannel Number
    9X Jalwa3981
    9X Jhakaas1243
    9X Tashan1185
    9XM4034
    ABZY COOL122
    B4U Music4045
    DHOOM MUSIC1459
    Gemini Music924
    Isaiaruvi952
    Jaya Max955
    Maiboli1245
    Mastiii4020
    MH One1187

    Dish TV Lifestyle & Fashion Channel List

    These are the Dish TV Lifestyle & Fashion channel list with the numbers.

    Dish TV Channel NameChannel Number
    ETV Life1617
    Fox Life915
    Fox Life HD914
    Naaptol308
    TLC919
    TLC HD918
    We TV714
    Zee Zest903

    Dish TV Devotional Channel List

    Here are the Dish TV devotional channel lists with the corresponding channel numbers.

    Dish TV Channel NameChannel Number
    Aastha1077
    Aastha Bhajan1073
    Angel TV1895
    Arihant TV1107
    Channel WIN1113
    DARSHAN 241057
    Disha TV757
    Divya TV1051
    God TV1087
    Goodness738
    ISHWAR BHAKTI1073
    Ishwar TV1057
    Jinvani Channel1105
    Lord Buddha TV4014
    Peace of Mind1087
    Prarthana TV1393
    PTC Simran1195
    Sanskar1067
    Satsang TV1065
    SHALOM TV1995
    Shubh TV1079
    Sri Sankara TV907
    Subhavaartha TV1693
    Surya Bhojpuri4015
    SVBC973

    Dish TV General Entertainment Channels

    These are the general entertainment channels available in regional languages on Dish TV with the channel numbers.

    Dish TV Channel NameChannel Number
    &TV109
    &TV HD108
    Aakash aath1413
    Adithya TV963
    Amrita TV709
    Asianet1902
    Asianet HD1901
    Asianet Plus703
    Big Ganga1552
    Big Magic118
    CAPTAIN TV960
    Chardikla Time TV1152
    Colors121
    Colors Bangla1411
    Colors Bangla HD1410
    Colors Gujarati1272
    Colors HD120
    Colors Infinity505
    Colors Infinity HD504
    Colors Kannada1711
    Colors Kannada HD1710
    Colors Marathi1209
    Colors Marathi HD1208
    Colors Odia1304
    Colors Rishtey137
    Colors Super902
    Colors Tamil1808
    Comedy Central514
    Comedy Central HD513
    Dangal119
    DD Arunprabha1514
    DD Bangla1429
    DD Chandana1729
    DD CHHATTISGARH718
    DD Girnar1279
    DD HISAR1170
    DD Kashir215
    DD NAGALAND4011
    DD North East1513
    DD Podhigai1849
    DD Punjabi1169
    DD Rajasthan245
    DD Sahyadri1229
    DD Saptagiri1629
    DD Yadagiri1627
    Enterr10 Movies407
    ETV HD94
    ETV Plus1615
    ETV Telugu1604
    Flowers1923
    Gemini Comedy923
    Gemini TV1609
    Gemini TV HD93
    Indradhanu1513
    Investigation Discovery126
    Jaya TV956
    Jonack1511
    Kairali TV1911
    Kalaignar TV957
    Kaumudy TV1917
    KTV HD91
    Makkal TV971
    Manjari TV1309
    Mazhavil Manorama1915
    Media One TV723
    Mega TV966
    OTV1351
    Polimer TV968
    PTC Punjabi1154
    Puthuyugam TV1833
    Raj TV958
    Rang1509
    Rengoni1507
    Ruposhi Bangla1427
    SET105
    SET HD104
    Sirippoli951
    Sony Aath1407
    Sony Marathi1211
    Sony Pal4010
    Sony SAB107
    Sony SAB HD106
    Star Bharat116
    Star Bharat HD115
    Star Jalsha1404
    Star Jalsha HD1403
    Star Maa1606
    Star Maa HD1605
    Star Plus113
    Star Plus HD112
    Star Pravah1206
    Star Pravah HD1205
    Star Suvarna1707
    STAR Utsav4013
    Star Vijay1806
    Star Vijay Super1835
    Star World509
    Star World HD508
    Star World Premiere HD530
    Sun Bangla1415
    Sun TV1802
    Sun TV HD90
    Surya TV1904
    Tarang TV1307
    Udaya Comedy1702
    Udaya TV1715
    UTV Bindass145
    Vasanth TV970
    Zee Anmol125
    Zee Bangla1409
    Zee Bangla HD1408
    Zee Cafe503
    Zee Cafe HD502
    Zee Kannada1709
    Zee Keralam1906
    Zee Marathi1202
    Zee Marathi HD1201
    Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal Pradesh1189
    Zee Punjabi1156
    Zee Salaam203
    Zee Sarthak1302
    Zee Tamil1804
    Zee Telugu1602
    Zee TV111
    Zee TV HD110
    Zee Yuva1204
    Zindagi103
    Zoom147

    Dish TV FAQs

    Here, you can get your doubts regarding Dish TV service clarified.

    How can I stop Dish TV for a few days?

    The minimum period a subscriber can request for the Temporary Deactivation is for 15 days. Subscriber can take temporary deactivation service in multiples of 15 days only.

    How do I turn off active games on Dish TV?

    Open your My Dish TV app on your smartphone and go to the account section. Expand the add-on channels bouquet and select the channel you wish to deactivate and submit. The same will be done within 24 hours.

