Dish TV Channel List And Numbers 2021
Dish TV is a leading DTH service provider in India. The operator offers over 600 channels to millions connections across the country. Being one of the highly popular DTH services, it offers affordable plans for its subscribers. Also, Dish TV users can customize the plan they are interested in so that it caters to their needs.
Dish TV Channels List With Channel Number
If you are a Dish TV subscriber looking for the entire list of channels along with the respective channel number, then you can check out the same from here. We have listed all channels including HD and SD channels and channels as per their respective categories. Check out the updated channel list below.
Dish TV News Channel List
You can have your dose of entertainment with the news channels that are offered by Dish TV.
|Dish TV Channel Name
|Channel Number
|A1 TV
|730
|Aaj Tak
|655
|Aaj Tak Tez
|677
|ABN Andhra Jyothi
|1675
|ABP Ananda
|1477
|ABP Asmita
|1293
|ABP Ganga
|712
|ABP Majha
|1253
|ABP News
|650
|Al Jazeera
|787
|Asianet News
|1961
|Asianet Suvarna News
|1768
|Assam Talks
|1527
|BBC World News
|783
|BTV NEWS
|1778
|Calcutta News
|1471
|CGTN
|785
|CNBC Awaaz
|733
|CNBC Bajar
|1297
|CNBC Prime HD
|754
|CNBC TV18
|755
|CNN International
|781
|CNN News18
|769
|DD Bharati
|197
|DD Bihar
|1565
|DD Imphal
|4016
|DD India
|779
|DD JHARKHAND
|1566
|DD Madhya Pradesh
|237
|DD Malayalam
|1939
|DD Manipur
|1516
|DD MEGHALAYA
|1518
|DD MIZORAM
|1540
|DD National
|193
|DD News
|699
|DD Odia
|1325
|DD Shillong
|9907
|DD Shimla
|4079
|DD TRIPURA
|1539
|DD Urdu
|213
|DD Uttar Pradesh
|229
|DD UTTARAKHAND
|230
|Dighvijay 24x7 News
|1776
|DY 365
|1529
|ET Now
|751
|ETV Andhra Pradesh
|922
|ETV Telangana
|920
|France 24
|790
|Gulistan News
|705
|India Ahead
|775
|India News
|665
|India News Haryana
|1194
|India Today
|763
|India TV
|653
|Jai Maharashtra
|882
|Janam TV
|730
|Jantantra TV
|4018
|Jaya Plus
|962
|Kairali News
|1971
|Kalinga TV
|1357
|Kanak News
|1359
|Kolkata TV
|1471
|LIVE TODAY
|4040
|Lok Sabha TV
|695
|Lokshahi
|1263
|Manorama News
|725
|Mathrubhumi News
|727
|MBC TV
|1365
|Mirror Now
|773
|Nandighosha TV
|1367
|Naxatra News
|1361
|NDTV 24x7
|761
|NDTV India
|659
|Nepal 1
|1537
|News 24
|661
|News Live
|1535
|News Nation
|660
|News State UP Uttarakhand
|709
|News Time Bangla
|1473
|News18 Assam North East
|1533
|News18 Bangla
|1479
|News18 Bihar Jharkhand
|1579
|News18 Gujarati
|1289
|News18 India
|663
|News18 Kannada
|910
|News18 Kerala
|1963
|News18 Lokmat
|1255
|News18 Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh
|717
|News18 Odia
|1355
|News18 Punjab Haryana Himachal
|1193
|News18 Rajasthan
|729
|News18 Tamil Nadu
|1879
|News18 Urdu
|703
|News18 Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand
|711
|North East Live
|1539
|Prag News
|1525
|Prameya News7
|1363
|Pratidin Time
|1531
|PTC News
|1191
|Public TV
|1774
|Puthiya Thalaimurai
|969
|R Plus
|1485
|Rajya Sabha TV
|697
|Reporter
|1977
|Republic TV
|771
|Saam TV
|1261
|Sakshi TV
|929
|Sandesh News
|1296
|Seithigal
|1873
|Shemaroo TV
|139
|Sudarshan News
|679
|Sun News
|949
|T News
|937
|Thanthi TV
|967
|Times Now
|767
|Times Now World HD
|766
|TV9 Bharatvarsh
|658
|TV9 Gujarati
|1299
|TV9 Kannada
|1766
|TV9 Marathi
|1259
|V6 News
|938
|VIP NEWS
|666
|WION
|765
|Zee 24 Ghanta
|1475
|Zee 24 Kalak
|1291
|Zee 24 Taas
|1251
|Zee Bihar Jharkhand
|1575
|Zee Business
|731
|Zee Hindustan
|654
|Zee Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh
|715
|Zee News
|651
|Zee Odisha
|1353
|Zee Rajasthan News
|727
|Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand
|707
Dish TV Sports Channels List
Here is the list of Sports channels with the channel number on Dish TV.
|Dish TV Channel Name
|Channel Number
|1Sports
|635
|DD Sports
|639
|Eurosport
|630
|Sony Six
|623
|Sony Six HD
|622
|Sony Ten 1
|611
|Sony Ten 1 HD
|610
|Sony Ten 2
|613
|Sony Ten 2 HD
|612
|Sony Ten 3
|615
|Sony Ten 3 HD
|614
|Star Sports 1
|603
|Star Sports 1 HD
|602
|Star Sports 1 Hindi
|607
|Star Sports 1 Hindi HD
|606
|Star Sports 1 Tamil
|1865
|Star Sports 2
|605
|Star Sports 2 HD
|604
|Star Sports 3
|649
|Star Sports First
|2349
|Star Sports Select 1
|646
|Star Sports Select 1 HD
|645
|Star Sports Select 2
|648
|Star Sports Select 2 HD
|647
Dish TV Kids Channel List
These are the Dish TV Kids channels with the channel numbers.
|Dish TV Channel Name
|Channel Number
|Baby TV HD
|982
|Cartoon Network
|953
|Chintu TV
|1031
|Chutti TV
|948
|Discovery Kids
|960
|Disney Channel
|977
|Disney Junior
|985
|Gubbare
|980
|Hungama TV
|981
|Kochu TV
|734
|Marvel HQ
|979
|Nick
|975
|Nick HD+
|974
|Nick Jr
|987
|Pogo
|955
|Sonic Nickelodeon
|958
|Sony Yay
|989
|Topper
|133
Dish TV Infotainment Channel List
Here are Dish TV Infotainment channel lists with the corresponding channel numbers.
|Dish TV Channel Name
|Channel Number
|Animal Planet
|806
|Animal Planet HD World
|805
|D Tamil
|965
|DD Gyan Darshan
|991
|DD Kisan
|195
|DD Retro
|191
|Digishala
|2036
|Discovery Channel
|803
|Discovery HD World
|802
|Discovery Science
|812
|Discovery Turbo
|814
|DR. SHUDDHI
|138
|Epic
|830
|Ezmall
|141
|History TV18
|820
|History TV18 HD
|819
|Kappa TV
|735
|Nat Geo Wild
|809
|Nat Geo Wild HD
|822
|National Geographic
|809
|National Geographic HD
|808
|Safari TV
|731
|Sony BBC Earth
|829
|Sony BBC Earth HD
|828
Dish TV Music Channel List
These are the Dish TV Music channels with the channel numbers.
|Dish TV Channel Name
|Channel Number
|9X Jalwa
|3981
|9X Jhakaas
|1243
|9X Tashan
|1185
|9XM
|4034
|ABZY COOL
|122
|B4U Music
|4045
|DHOOM MUSIC
|1459
|Gemini Music
|924
|Isaiaruvi
|952
|Jaya Max
|955
|Maiboli
|1245
|Mastiii
|4020
|MH One
|1187
Dish TV Lifestyle & Fashion Channel List
These are the Dish TV Lifestyle & Fashion channel list with the numbers.
|Dish TV Channel Name
|Channel Number
|ETV Life
|1617
|Fox Life
|915
|Fox Life HD
|914
|Naaptol
|308
|TLC
|919
|TLC HD
|918
|We TV
|714
|Zee Zest
|903
Dish TV Devotional Channel List
Here are the Dish TV devotional channel lists with the corresponding channel numbers.
|Dish TV Channel Name
|Channel Number
|Aastha
|1077
|Aastha Bhajan
|1073
|Angel TV
|1895
|Arihant TV
|1107
|Channel WIN
|1113
|DARSHAN 24
|1057
|Disha TV
|757
|Divya TV
|1051
|God TV
|1087
|Goodness
|738
|ISHWAR BHAKTI
|1073
|Ishwar TV
|1057
|Jinvani Channel
|1105
|Lord Buddha TV
|4014
|Peace of Mind
|1087
|Prarthana TV
|1393
|PTC Simran
|1195
|Sanskar
|1067
|Satsang TV
|1065
|SHALOM TV
|1995
|Shubh TV
|1079
|Sri Sankara TV
|907
|Subhavaartha TV
|1693
|Surya Bhojpuri
|4015
|SVBC
|973
Dish TV General Entertainment Channels
These are the general entertainment channels available in regional languages on Dish TV with the channel numbers.
|Dish TV Channel Name
|Channel Number
|&TV
|109
|&TV HD
|108
|Aakash aath
|1413
|Adithya TV
|963
|Amrita TV
|709
|Asianet
|1902
|Asianet HD
|1901
|Asianet Plus
|703
|Big Ganga
|1552
|Big Magic
|118
|CAPTAIN TV
|960
|Chardikla Time TV
|1152
|Colors
|121
|Colors Bangla
|1411
|Colors Bangla HD
|1410
|Colors Gujarati
|1272
|Colors HD
|120
|Colors Infinity
|505
|Colors Infinity HD
|504
|Colors Kannada
|1711
|Colors Kannada HD
|1710
|Colors Marathi
|1209
|Colors Marathi HD
|1208
|Colors Odia
|1304
|Colors Rishtey
|137
|Colors Super
|902
|Colors Tamil
|1808
|Comedy Central
|514
|Comedy Central HD
|513
|Dangal
|119
|DD Arunprabha
|1514
|DD Bangla
|1429
|DD Chandana
|1729
|DD CHHATTISGARH
|718
|DD Girnar
|1279
|DD HISAR
|1170
|DD Kashir
|215
|DD NAGALAND
|4011
|DD North East
|1513
|DD Podhigai
|1849
|DD Punjabi
|1169
|DD Rajasthan
|245
|DD Sahyadri
|1229
|DD Saptagiri
|1629
|DD Yadagiri
|1627
|Enterr10 Movies
|407
|ETV HD
|94
|ETV Plus
|1615
|ETV Telugu
|1604
|Flowers
|1923
|Gemini Comedy
|923
|Gemini TV
|1609
|Gemini TV HD
|93
|Indradhanu
|1513
|Investigation Discovery
|126
|Jaya TV
|956
|Jonack
|1511
|Kairali TV
|1911
|Kalaignar TV
|957
|Kaumudy TV
|1917
|KTV HD
|91
|Makkal TV
|971
|Manjari TV
|1309
|Mazhavil Manorama
|1915
|Media One TV
|723
|Mega TV
|966
|OTV
|1351
|Polimer TV
|968
|PTC Punjabi
|1154
|Puthuyugam TV
|1833
|Raj TV
|958
|Rang
|1509
|Rengoni
|1507
|Ruposhi Bangla
|1427
|SET
|105
|SET HD
|104
|Sirippoli
|951
|Sony Aath
|1407
|Sony Marathi
|1211
|Sony Pal
|4010
|Sony SAB
|107
|Sony SAB HD
|106
|Star Bharat
|116
|Star Bharat HD
|115
|Star Jalsha
|1404
|Star Jalsha HD
|1403
|Star Maa
|1606
|Star Maa HD
|1605
|Star Plus
|113
|Star Plus HD
|112
|Star Pravah
|1206
|Star Pravah HD
|1205
|Star Suvarna
|1707
|STAR Utsav
|4013
|Star Vijay
|1806
|Star Vijay Super
|1835
|Star World
|509
|Star World HD
|508
|Star World Premiere HD
|530
|Sun Bangla
|1415
|Sun TV
|1802
|Sun TV HD
|90
|Surya TV
|1904
|Tarang TV
|1307
|Udaya Comedy
|1702
|Udaya TV
|1715
|UTV Bindass
|145
|Vasanth TV
|970
|Zee Anmol
|125
|Zee Bangla
|1409
|Zee Bangla HD
|1408
|Zee Cafe
|503
|Zee Cafe HD
|502
|Zee Kannada
|1709
|Zee Keralam
|1906
|Zee Marathi
|1202
|Zee Marathi HD
|1201
|Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal Pradesh
|1189
|Zee Punjabi
|1156
|Zee Salaam
|203
|Zee Sarthak
|1302
|Zee Tamil
|1804
|Zee Telugu
|1602
|Zee TV
|111
|Zee TV HD
|110
|Zee Yuva
|1204
|Zindagi
|103
|Zoom
|147
Dish TV FAQs
Here, you can get your doubts regarding Dish TV service clarified.
How can I stop Dish TV for a few days?
The minimum period a subscriber can request for the Temporary Deactivation is for 15 days. Subscriber can take temporary deactivation service in multiples of 15 days only.
How do I turn off active games on Dish TV?
Open your My Dish TV app on your smartphone and go to the account section. Expand the add-on channels bouquet and select the channel you wish to deactivate and submit. The same will be done within 24 hours.
