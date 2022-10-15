Innova Hycross Hybrid Spotted In India: Will It Be A Good Replacement For Innova Crysta? Electric Vehicles oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

It seems like the Innova Hycross couldn't get away from the prying eyes of an automobile enthusiast. The MPV was recently spotted on Indian roads wearing camouflage. It looks production-ready and the launch seems imminent. The Toyota Innova Hycross is considered to be a replacement for the already available Toyota Innova Crysta in India. Will it be able to step into the shoes of one of the most trusted cars in India? let's find out.

Will It Be A Good Replacement For The Innova Crysta?

The Toyota Innova Hycross will be an all-new MPV and could be underpinned by the TNGA-C platform. It will be a monocoque platform as opposed to the ladder on frame chassis of the Innova Crysta. The Hycross will be powered by a petrol hybrid powertrain and will be a front-wheel drive vehicle. In comparison, the Innova Crysta comes with pure petrol/diesel engines and a rear-wheel drive (RWD) setup.

The monocoque platform will allow Toyota to reduce production costs and package the Hycross with more space and modern features. Also, because of the diesel car restrictions in regions like Delhi-NCR, a petrol-powered hybrid car would make more sense. However, people in hilly regions may still prefer the Innova Crysta for its RWD setup and the comfort that the ladder on frame chassis provides over broken surfaces. Hence, it is unlikely that the Innova Crysta will be discontinued and will probably co-exist.

Innova Hycross: Details (Rumored)

The latest spy video of the Innova Hycross give us a fair idea about its size and design characteristics. The Innova Hycross is rumored to be around 4700mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,850mm. Going by the images, it looks like a formidable vehicle on the road. It is about the same length as the Innova Crysta, which is 4735mm long. However, the wheelbase of the Innova Crysta is 100mm longer than the Innova Crysta's 2750mm wheelbase, which may liberate interior space.

In terms of creature comforts, the Innova Hycross is expected to come with comfortable captain seat options, powered seats, and large boot space. The spy shots also reveal the floating type touchscreen infotainment system. It looks bigger than what is being offered with the Innova Crysta or even the Toyota Fortuner. Toyota may pack it with some additional features such as seat ventilation and a 360-degree camera, which were lacking in the Innova Crysta. You can also expect Toyota to add a sunroof/ panoramic sunroof since the cheaper Toyota Hyryder has it.

Innova Hycross: Price, Availability

Expect the Innova Hycross with the strong hybrid powertrain to be priced similar to the diesel-powered Innova Crysta in India. Reportedly, dealers in Indonesia have already started accepting bookings for the car. The launch is expected to happen in November 2022. So, it could launch around the same time in India as well.

