Would You Buy A Premium Maruti-Suzuki Hybrid MPV Based On Innova Hycross?

Toyota is expected to take the wraps off its Toyota Innova Hycross in Indonesia by November 21 and in India on November 25, 2022. The Innova Hycross is a hybrid MPV and as its name suggests is built along the lines of the Toyota Innova Crysta.

Ahead of its launch, there are rumors that Toyota's business partner in India, Maruti-Suzuki, will be ready with its iteration built on the Innova Hycross by mid-2023. It will be a premium hybrid MPV and will be slotted above the Ertiga and XL6 in India. That's not all, it will be the most expensive product in Maruti-Suzuki's portfolio.

Would You Bet Your Money On A Premium Hybrid MPV From Maruti-Suzuki?

Maruti Suzuki has always been popular for providing mass-market vehicles. But now, India's largest automobile manufacturer is serious about developing premium offerings for India. It recently launched its most expensive mid-size SUV, the Grand Vitara Hybrid, co-developed with Toyota. The brand is now aiming to add a more premium product built on the Innova Hycross to its portfolio, albeit with a different moniker.

There are chances that this might not be a volume seller for Maruti-Suzuki, unlike its other products. But this could help Maruti-Suzuki in establishing itself as a premium car maker and also be an early mover in the hybrid MPV space. Similar to the Maruti Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which are essentially the same cars underneath but with different styling. Expect the Maruti's derivative of the Innova Hycross to sport a distinct styling, which might lure some buyers to opt for it over the Innova Hycross.

Maruti Premium Hybrid MPV: Features (Expected)

Its donor vehicle, the Innova Hycross, comes with an Innova Crysta-like front end, but with a sleeker headlight design and sportier elements. The MPV could come with 6-seater/7-seater configurations. Also, it is expected to come with a 100mm longer wheelbase compared to the Innova Crysta, which might liberate some extra space inside the cabin.

Unlike the Innova Crysta, which is a ladder-on-frame and a rear-wheel drive vehicle, the Innova Hycross will be based on a monocoque platform and a front-wheel drive setup. It is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol-EV hybrid powertrain coupled with an automatic e-CVT gearbox. Expect the fuel economy to be in the range of 20km/l to 25km/l.

The Innova Hycross is rumored to pack in more features compared to the Innova Crysta. Expect it to offer a panoramic sunroof, a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, ADAS features, ventilated seats, and more. Maruti-Suzuki's iteration might boast similar features if not better.

