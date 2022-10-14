Polestar 3 Electric SUV Unveiled With 610km Driving Range, Deliveries In 2023 Electric Vehicles oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Volvo's sub-brand, Polestar, unveiled its latest Polestar 3 electric SUV at an event in Copenhagen, Denmark on October 12, 2022. It is the brand's flagship product and sits above the Polestar 1 electric sedan and Polestar 2 electric crossover. Also, it is the first car to be built on the SPA2 platform, which also underpins the upcoming Volvo EX90 EV. The Polestar 3 is touted to offer up to 610km driving range on a single charge and will go against the Tesla Model X and BMW iX in the market. Let's have a detailed look at what else it offers below.

Polestar 3: Design, Features

The Polestar 3 is a full-blown SUV unlike the Polestar 2, which was a jacked-up sedan. It gets a sunken bonnet with a thor hammer-like headlamp design. Polestar has used 1.3 Megapixel HD LED headlights for this car and thor hammer-shaped DRL, which is a signature element of Volvo and Polestar cars. The SUV comes with a blanked-off grille that hosts an array of sensors for semi-autonomous driving.

Over to the side, the electric SUV gets black plastic cladding on the front fender, doors, and rear fenders for a rugged appeal. The car seems low-slung from this angle due to its sloping roofline. The standard model features 21-inch wheels, while the performance variant gets massive 22 inchers with a staggered tire setup.

The rear of the car has an estate or station wagon-like look and doesn't look that imposing. However, the connected type LED tail-lamp design makes it appear wider, and coupled with the large wheels might lend it a good road presence.

The Polestar 3 packs in dual electric motors that churn out 360kW (483hp) and 840 Nm of torque with all-wheel drive capabilities. There's also a performance variant that comes with 380kW (510hp) and a mind-boggling 910 Nm of torque. The car can go from 0-100km/h in five seconds and can touch a limited top speed of 210km/h.

Both the models are equipped with a 400V 111kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is claimed to deliver up to 379 miles (EPA) or 610km on a single charge. The range comes down to 347 miles or 560km with the performance variant. The car can be topped up with a 250kW DC fast charger.

The Polestar 3 is filled to the brim with features. It gets a dual-chamber adaptive air suspension with 400mm Brembo four-piston brakes at the front. The onboard safety sensors include five radar modules, five cameras, and 12 ultrasonic sensors. The Nvidia Drive core computer and Volvo's latest safety software work in tandem to provide optimum semi-autonomous driving, park assist, drive assist, and emergency braking functionalities.

In terms of creature comforts it gets a massive 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by Android Automotive OS, 1610W 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, Dolby Atmos, 2xNFC key cards, 2x Ultra-wideband keys, 9-inch floating instrument cluster, 360-degree cameras, powered seats, powered steering column, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, and a lot more.

Polestar 3: Price, Availability

The standard Polestar 3 comes at a price tag of €89,900 (approx. ₹72,49,864) in Europe. The company has started accepting bookings for the car. The production is slated to begin in mid-2023 and deliveries for Europe will commence in Q4 2023. Other markets will get the car by early 2024.

