Updated Tata Tigor EV Launched With More Range And Features Electric Vehicles oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Tata Motors has introduced its updated Tigor EV electric sedan with an extended range and new features. The Tata Tigor EV was launched back in 2021 in India with a claimed range of 306km on a single charge. The updated 2022 Tata Tigor now comes with a claimed range of 315km (ARAI tested), similar to the recently launched Tata Tiago EV hatchback. Additionally, the Tigor EV is now offered in a Magnetic Red color option.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., commented, "In line with our New Forever philosophy, it is now time to upgrade the Tigor.ev with more tech and premium features. Our deep insights on the customer driving pattern received from the 600 million kilometers covered on Indian roads has helped us understand and deliver better efficiency and range. We are happy to present to you the new Tigor.ev with an extended range of 315km (ARAI certified) - More Tech, More Luxe, More.ev."

Tata Tigor EV: Price, Variants

The prices of the Tata Tigor EV have gone up slightly compared to its launch price. The base XE variant costs ₹12.49 lakh ex-showroom. The mid-level XT trim is priced at ₹12.99 lakh ex-showroom, ₹13.49 lakh ex-showroom for the XZ+ variant, and ₹13.75 lakh for the XZ+ LUX trim.

Tata Tigor EV: Feature Additions

To justify the price hike, Tata Motors has loaded the compact electric vehicle with some features to make it exciting. Few of the features have trickled down from the recently launched Tata Tiago EV. The Tigor EV now gets leather seats with a Tri-Arrow pattern, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and cruise control.

Furthermore, the 2022 electric sedan now comes with connected car features, smartwatch connectivity, multi-mode regeneration, connected car tech, TPMS, and a tyre puncture repair kit.

That said, Tata Motors hasn't forgotten about its older Tigor EV cars. The company has announced a free software update, which will be rolled out for existing Tigor EVs from December 20, 2022. Owners of the Tata Tigor EV owners can visit Tata's authorized dealerships to get their cars updated with new features such as multi-mode regen, TPMS, smartwatch connectivity, and more.

