Home Fancode app subscription plans fc pass

FanCode App Subscription Plans in India: Best FanCode Monthly and Annual Plans, FC Pass, Offers, Price Special Pages oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

FanCode is India's premier digital sports destination committed to provide all fans a highly personalized experience. It was started by sports industry veterans Yannick Colaco and Prasana Krishnan in 2019. The platform offers interactive live streaming, sports fan merchandise (FanCode Shop), fast interactive live match scores, in-depth live commentary, fantasy sports data and statistics, expert fantasy tips, sports news, and a lot more.

India's leading Sports Technology company, Dream Sports is the parent company of FanCode with brands such as Dream11 and DreamX in its portfolio. Already, FanCode has amassed over 1.5 crore app installations and won many accreditations. Download its app and use the FanCode coupon for streaming live matches on your smartphone or any other device.

FanCode Subscription In India

FanCode offers various subscription packages as follows.

Streaming Services Match Pass

Streaming Services Tour Pass

Streaming Services Monthly Pass

Streaming Services Annual Pass

All Access Monthly Pass

All Access Annual Pass

As the name suggests, the Streaming Services Match Pass will let you access the paywall streaming services of a specific match of a tournament. Likewise, the Streaming Services Tour Pass will provide access to the same for an entire tournament while the Streaming Services Monthly and Pass will provide access to streaming services only a monthly and annual basis respectively.

When it comes to the All Access Pass, this will give you the access to both paywall streaming services and content services on the monthly or annual basis as per your subscription.

Notably, the price of the subscription package varies and will be shown only when you purchase a pass on the platform. It is different for different services and sports on the platform. Also, there will promotions or discounts at the time of purchase.

FanCode FAQs

Get your doubts related to FanCode cleared from here.

How to get a FC Pass?

The FC pass can be purchased on FanCode official website or by logging in to the FanCode App and selecting the particular match that you want to experience LIVE.

How to use FanCode for free?

Tap the 'Avatar' icon on the left-hand top corner of your Dream11 app, scroll all the way down and tap on FanCode. Enter your Dream11 mobile number, or login using your Facebook or Google+ credentials and that's it.

How to connect FanCode to TV?

If your Smart TV has in-built Chromecast or it is plugged in with an external Chromecast device, you can live stream and enjoy your favourite game on TV by casting it from the FanCode app on your Android device. Make sure your mobile and Smart TV are connected to the same network.

What content is offered by FanCode?

It has partnered with both domestic and international sports leagues and associations across multiple sports including three of the top American Leagues such as MLB, NFL, and NBA, FIVB, Indian Premier League, West Indies Cricket Board, Bangladesh Premier League, Caribbean Premier League, Bundesliga, and I-League.

Best Mobiles in India