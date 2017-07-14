5 drones that you should consider if you are planning to buy one

Ever since the drone came up with the camera, it has opened a new dimension for photographers, videographers, and media industry.

The drones are available at leading online shopping sites and in electronic markets of any major city in India. Since its a new market you can find very limited drones available on Indian E-commerce sites.

Syma X5SC This has integrated flying and racing capabilities along with some cool stunts like 360 degrees rolling and 3D flips. It also has a 6 axis gyro equipped with the latest 6 axis flight control systems, 3D lock, more scheduled flight. Syma X5SW This drone comes equipped with HD camera, the latest 6-axis flight control systems, 3D lock, and scheduled flight. The Wifi FPV X5SW allows viewing photos & video while flying and supports any iOS and Android phones. Kiditos Vision Drone This drone can perform 360º flips, flies forward and backward, turns, flies sideways, and ascends and descends with ease via the included 2.4 GHz transmitter. Moreover, you can download and install the app, available for Apple iOS and Android devices, and stream photos and video in real-time straight to your smartphone or tablet via the drone's built-in WiFi. Kiditos Syma X5Hw Wifi This drone comes with HD camera that allows recording higher quality video or taking a clearer image from the top. This drone can perform the 360-degree flips roll and the live video will be shown on your phone through WiFi. Syma X8W FPV Live Video This drone comes equipped with 2MP WiFi HD Camera and has a 6-Axis gyro quad-rotorcraft flight. The quadcopter can fly both indoor and outdoor and can perform various functions including Video/Photograph/Raise & Down/Forwards & Backwards/Left & Right Turning/Left & Right Flying/Hovering/360 Degree Rotating.