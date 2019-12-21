Apple Names The Best Apps And Games Of 2019 Features lekhaka-Nazia banu

Apple has one of the best collections of apps and games for its products including including iPhone, iPad game, iPhone game, Mac game, iPad app and others. Now, Apple has named its popular apps and games for 2019.

The iPhone app of the year is given to Spectre Camera from Lux Optics.

The iPad app of the year is given to Flow by Moleskine. It's from Moleskine.

The Mac App of the year is given to Affinity Publisher from Serif Labs.

The Apple TV app of the year is given to The Explorers from the Explorers Network.

The App Trend of 2019 is given to Storytelling Simplified.

It mainly describes the apps that will help to fill the blank page. It's filled with images, voices, dreams, and memories. It has more power and personality. The Apps that are popular are Wattpad, Spark Camera, Canva, Anchor and others. There are certain best games of 2019 too.

The iPhone game of the year was given to Sky: Children of the Night for that game company.

The iPad game of the year for Hyper Light Drifter Abylight S.L.

The Mac Game of the year to Gris for Devolver or Nomada Studio.

The Apple TV Game of the year to Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap for DotEmu.

The Game Trend of 2019 to Blockbuster's Reimagined.

The Blockbuster's Reimagined has leading-edge technology, innovative features, and bold design which is hardly ever thought to have been done on a mobile phone. Apart from picking the best apps and games, Apple has also listed the apps and games of 2019. Although they are downloaded most, they are the top games and top apps.

