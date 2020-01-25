Samsung To Bring Quick Share Feature To Its Next-flagship Phones Features oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Samsung has announced that it will introduce the "Quick Share" feature, to its next-flagship phones. The feature is a similar version of Apple's "AirDrop". It might be a higher possibility that the brand's next Galaxy S20 series would come up with a 'quick share'. With the feature, you can easily share files between the two Galaxy phones.

A recent report mentioned the quick share's APK, which however doesn't hint that Samsung is currently testing the feature. The feature will get rolled out in its full and final form, once the testing is done. While sharing your files using quick share, you will get two options to share-- 'contacts-only or 'with everyone'.

'Contacts-only' will let you share the data with Samsung users whose contact details are available in your phone's directory. And, with 'everyone', you can share data with others who are having the same supported devices. The new feature by Samsung will be having a cloud aspect, which is missing in AirDrop.

The quick share will allow users to temporarily upload files to Samsung Cloud. After these files are transmitted to Samsung Smart devices, they can then be downloaded. These file data can be of size 1GB, and each day you can share files up to 2GB with users. We can expect the quick share feature on all Samsung devices that will launch with One UI 2.1 and the next versions. The feature could be a part of even Samsung's older devices which would get software updates in the future.

It's not only Samsung in the list that will be using the service, but even Google is hooked with a feature, "Nearby Sharing". The feature is under progress and will be inducted in Google Play Services. As by Google, nearby sharing could connect devices featuring Android and ChromeOS. Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are also on the same table, and we can expect something new from these brands as well.

Apple always acts as a pioneer, when it comes to features or the introduction of accessories. And, it is by storm, that other Android OEMs start following the Cupertino-giant, though with their own subsets of ideas and technology. It would be interesting to see what next Apple would introduce, to generate cravings among other makers.

