These Linkedin features most of us ignore

LinkedIn is one of the worlds largest professional-oriented platform that connects millions of sales rep, marketers and you can also follow your favorite business professionals. Many of us visit LinkedIn just to look out for some prospect’s or to check a connection request email, recruiting or others.

If you are in this category, you are missing lot of benefits LinkedIn is offering right now. Today, we have compiled a list of features that you should know about.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Keywords In general, incorporating keywords will boost your SEO and help you become found on LinkedIn. The areas you need to incorporate keywords are your headline, summary, interests, job titles, job descriptions, and skills. Moreover, your summary should include keywords that are relevant to your goals and objectives in your area of business. Publish long content One of the best ways to establish yourself is to create a long essay and publish it on LinkedIn. You can do it with an easy-to-use editor, that allows you to post articles to your profile. In this way, your content will be viewed not just by your connections, but by outside people as well. Create a professional gallery If you want to stand out on LinkedIn, then try to create a portfolio by adding project examples, images, embedded video and SlideShare presentations to your profile page. Save search alerts You can get interesting job prospects through the search feature in LinkedIn, it's not easy as you think. When you find the information you want is it people or Job, create search alert button on the right side of the search page. Choose your preferred settings, and click Save. Join groups Another way to boost your profile and personal brand is to connect with other professionals in same industries or connections you are looking to target. You can also exchange ideas through LinkedIn groups. Generally, the LinkedIn allows a user to join up to 50 groups. To get noticed and to make the most out of a group, post relevant information and share your ideas on other's information. Instant messaging Now you can send a message with a chat widget. All you need to do is to click the Messaging button at the bottom right of the screen to start a chat with your connections. Keep your connections private Always make sure you keep your connections private from poachers and others those who work against you. To do that, head on by clicking your profile picture, and select Settings and Privacy. Go to the Privacy tab, click Who can see your connections, and change this to Only you. Download extension If you don't want to miss any of your opportunities, download the LinkedIn Chrome extension. With this, you can see when you receive a new notification.