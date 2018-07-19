Bowers & Wilkins Bluetooth Enabled Speakers Now in India: Here's why you should be excited about it

Audio equipment manufacturing company Bowers & Wilkins, has launched its first ever Bluetooth enabled speaker in India. Code named as T7, it comes with two 50mm drivers and two auxiliary bass-radiators. Moreover, it has class D amplifiers and an built-in digital signal processing chip along with it. Also, this speaker carries a dimension of 54mm thickness and weighs around 940grams.

Adding to that, the company has revealed, Series 2 editions of its popular P5 headphones and C5 in-ear monitors (IEM). Coming to the P5 device, both the earcups and the 3.5mm cable are replaceable.

Click Here For The Latest Smartphone Gallery

Moving to the C5, it is packed with two 9.2mm drivers, impedance of 32 ohms and operates in the frequency range 10Hz to 20,000Hz.

Recommended: When Will Your Smartphone Get the Android 5.1 Lollipop Update?

Moreover, on the price ranges, the T7 carries a price tag of Rs. 29,990, while P5 Series 2 comes with the price tag of Rs. 23,500, and C5 Series 2 will be available for Rs. 15,499.

During the purchase, users will get a free three-month subscription of the Bowers & Wilkins Society of Sound catalogue, where you can download list of hi-fidelity flac format music tracks