ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Bowers & Wilkins Bluetooth Enabled Speakers Now in India: Here's why you should be excited about it

Posted By:

Related Articles

    Audio equipment manufacturing company Bowers & Wilkins, has launched its first ever Bluetooth enabled speaker in India. Code named as T7, it comes with two 50mm drivers and two auxiliary bass-radiators. Moreover, it has class D amplifiers and an built-in digital signal processing chip along with it. Also, this speaker carries a dimension of 54mm thickness and weighs around 940grams.

    Adding to that, the company has revealed, Series 2 editions of its popular P5 headphones and C5 in-ear monitors (IEM). Coming to the P5 device, both the earcups and the 3.5mm cable are replaceable.

    Click Here For The Latest Smartphone Gallery

    Bowers & Wilkins Bluetooth Enabled Speakers Now in India

    Moving to the C5, it is packed with two 9.2mm drivers, impedance of 32 ohms and operates in the frequency range 10Hz to 20,000Hz.

    Recommended: When Will Your Smartphone Get the Android 5.1 Lollipop Update?

    Bowers & Wilkins Bluetooth Enabled Speakers Now in India

    Moreover, on the price ranges, the T7 carries a price tag of Rs. 29,990, while P5 Series 2 comes with the price tag of Rs. 23,500, and C5 Series 2 will be available for Rs. 15,499.

    Bowers & Wilkins Bluetooth Enabled Speakers Now in India

    During the purchase, users will get a free three-month subscription of the Bowers & Wilkins Society of Sound catalogue, where you can download list of hi-fidelity flac format music tracks

    Read More About: wilkins speakers gadgets news
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue