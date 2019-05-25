Edimax unveils Accurate locating systems for your indoors in India Gadgets oi-Karan Sharma Edimax unveils Accurate locating systems for your indoors. Know why you should buy this gadget.

Majority of us are aware of Global Positioning System or GPS- A system that can determine accurate position of a person or an object on the basis of satellite signals. However, sometimes GPS might not work properly in indoor locations like buildings or industrial premises. In indoor locations, a special indoor locating system like Edimax real-time locating system indoor solution is useful.

Edimax real-time indoor locating system uses Wi-Fi system to provide leading industrial accuracy of up to 2 meters which is precise enough to determine the exact location of any object or person in indoor environment.

The device is flexible and can be deployed and operated in indoor sites with different geographical characteristics and scalable to support large or small number of devices. It is easy to integrate into existing applications. The locations of people or objects can be tracked on the visual dashboard provided by the device.

The Edimax real-time indoor locating system can be easily deployed in hospitals, factories, hotels, malls and restaurants. Edimax is one of the receivers of awardees of the prestigious Taiwan excellence awards, the highest mark of excellence in innovation, offered by Bureau of Foreign Trade supported TAITRA. You can grab the Accurate locating systems for Rs 4,251.