10 gadgets of 2018 that every tech enthusiasts should own

Microsoft Xbox One X

I am starting my list with the Microsoft Xbox One X, which is undoubtedly the biggest competitor of Sony PS4 Pro and comes with more horsepower than any other gaming console available in the market. It is the smallest console from the house of Microsoft and is more compact than the previous Xbox console. However, it still punches 40 percent more power and is capable of pushing mind-boggling graphics at 60 FPS at 4K UHD Resolution. What this means is that you are bound to experience the best-in-class gaming experience on a big screen. And if you are confused between the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, the deciding factor should be the price difference. Notably, Sony's console is affordable and offers a wider range of game exclusives. Xbox One X is pricier and has fewer exclusives, but it offers backward compatibility which makes it possible to play Xbox 360's varied titles on the new console.

LG AI Speaker

We have seen and tested various smart speakers in the year 2018. Among all, LG LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK7 Speaker seems like the best overall audio product. Powered by Google Assistant, it is smart and is capable to stream Hi-Resolution audio at 24bit/96KHz and is capable of reproducing high-quality sound from the original recordings, including ALAC, WAV, and even FLAC formats. We are currently testing the product and it offers brilliant audio output. If you are an audiophile and a gadget freak at the same time, this smart speaker makes for a very good smart home audio setup.

Xiaomi Mi Security camera

The super-affordable security camera by Xiaomi is my favorite gadget of the year 2018. Priced aggressively at just Rs. 2,699, Mi Home Security camera 360° packs in a lot of useful surveillance features for households. It offers 24x7 home protection with 360° coverage. It can be controlled via Mi Home smartphone application. It supports night vision, motion detection and even allows you to perform a real-time two-way talk from a remote distance. Overall, Xiaomi Mi Home Security 360° Camera is the best gift you can give to your home this year.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

If there's any handset that tops the list of our favorite camera smartphone and even the overall flagship device, it is Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Priced at Rs. 69,990, the Mate 20 Pro offers a solid battery life, swift processing and multitasking performance, best-in-class screen, and camera performance. Moreover, the company has offered some really innovative features like wireless reverse charging, 40W power adaptor, and impressive HDR image processing that makes it the most innovative and performance-driven flagship device of the year 2018 for us.

Google Chromecast 3

Smart TVs are getting affordable in India; however, if you don't want to sell your old LED and still wants to enjoy smart features, Google Chromecast 3 can be the solution. Priced at Rs. 3,499, Chromecast 3 allow you to use your phone to stream movies, TV shows, games and more from 800+ plus compatible apps, including YouTube, Netflix, Hotstar, Gaana etc. The highlight feature of Google Chromecast 3 is that it makes it possible to stream 1080p vidoes at 60 frames per second. The only drawback of Chromecast 3 is that it is still unable to stream 4K content and Amazon Prime content on a big screen.

Microsoft Surface Go

Microsoft has recently announced its most affordable Surface device in the form of Surface Go. It runs on Windows 10 and will be available in two configurations; the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant is priced for Rs. 37,999, whereas the high-end 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant retails for 49,999. Surface Go is powered by a 1.6GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y paired with Intel HD Graphics 615. We tested the device for a brief time during its launch in India. We found that the Surface Go isn't meant for gaming. It can handle low-end games but it's not very suitable for graphics-intensive games out there. It's just an affordable Surface device for on-the-go computing and it does that wonderfully.

Asus ROG phone

Asus has unveiled the most interesting gaming phone of the year 2018. Priced at Rs. 69,990, the ROG phone is exclusively designed to meet the demands of mobile gamers. To offer immersive gaming experience, the smartphone boasts a 6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR 90Hz, 1ms response time AMOLED display with DCIP3 gamut. The display supports HDR enabled by dedicate hardware display chip. Asus has also used a customized processing chip. The ROG Phone is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC which is clocked up to 2.96GHz and clubbed with 8GB RAM. Besides, the company has also offered a decent of cameras and a big battery to last long for stretched gaming sessions.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

Sony gave this world one-of-the best wireless headphone this year. The WH-1000XM3 is a premium pair of headphones which not only looks good but also produces high-resolution audio blocking all the outside noise at the same time without compromising much on the quality of the audio. Sony WH-1000MX3 are backed by a 1.6-inch neodymium dynamic driver in each of the earcups with Sony's QN1 processor. The processor not only improves the noise cancellation but also improves overall audio processing giving a superior sound output. You also get Google Assistant support with these headphones. The headphone comes with a price tag of Rs 29,990 and is available for sale on Flipkart and Croma.

Apple iPad Pro 2018

Apple's latest iPad Pro is a powerful tablet. It costs a bomb but offers a stunning screen and a company's A12X chip that is powerful than the processor powering up most of the laptops. There's no home button and you have to get used to Apple's gesture controls. You also get Face ID, a new Apple Pencil, and Smart Keyboard Folio accessories. You have to pay more for the accessories which is a letdown as it further increases the overall cost of the product.

Sony MP-CD1 Mobile projector

Last but not least, Sony MP-CD1, the ultra-portable mobile projector solution from Sony is a great device for tech enthusiasts. It is designed to address the needs of on-the-go business professionals, travel bloggers, YouTubers, etc. who don't want to rely on big and bulky table projectors. Sony MP-CD1 can easily fit in the palm of your hand and can be used to project content up to 304.8 cm (120-inches) in size from a short distance of 350 cm. It is priced at Rs. 29,990 and Sony MP-CD1 makes digital projection fun. You can watch movies, play your favorite series and project images and videos shot from the phone on screen on-the-go.