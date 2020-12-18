AliveCor KardiaMobile 6L: This AI-Enabled ECG Monitor Can Be A Lifesaver

What’s In The Box

The reasonably small box includes the AliveCor KardiaMobile 6L personal ECG monitor and a quick start guide. The mobile 6-Lead EKG is made up of high-grade metal and plastic and is extremely lightweight. There are two electrodes on the top surface (right and left) and one on the bottom to record your ECG readings. The tiny medical instrument easily fits inside pockets and can be used anywhere provided that you have set it up with the help of a companion app on your smartphone.

The ECG monitor doesn't have an on/off button and starts working as soon as you place your fingers on the electrodes. It has a non-removable battery that does not need routine charging cycles. AliveCor mentions that the battery can easily last 1-2 years with everyday use.

How To Setup AliveCor KardiaMobile 6L

Download ‘kardia' mobile app on your smartphone (iOS & Android) and create an account.

Tap on ‘Connect your Kardia Device'

Select KardiaMobile 6L and click on ‘Next'

Tap on ‘Find my Device'

Touch the top electrodes (right and left) to pair the device with your smartphone

How To Take ECG Readings

The mobile ECG device can record two kinds of EKGs. You can use it to monitor Single-Lead EKG (less information but quick results) and 6-Lead EKG for a detailed report of your heart data. Both EKGs detect the same common heart rhythms. To record a single-lead EKG, orient the device with the ‘A' logo facing upward. Gently place fingers from each hand on the top electrodes to start recording.

For a 6-Lead EKG, which provides information about your heart rhythms from six different viewpoints, place two fingers on the top electrodes and touch the bottom electrode on the bare skin of your left knee to start recording.

You can also enroll for in-app ‘Care Plan Features' which helps you track your heart health information with daily reminders. The plan offers some additional services including automatic reminders for your EKG recordings, blood pressure, medication, symptom reporting, etc.

How KardiaMobile 6L Records ECG?

AliveCor KardiaMobile 6L cannot detect heart attacks but it provides instant detection of the three most common heart arrhythmias- atrial fibrillation (AF), tachycardia (increased heart rate), and bradycardia (low heart rate). The AI-Powered remote cardiology instrument is said to use the most sophisticated AI algorithms and is the only medical-grade mobile ECG instrument to get clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration. What this means is that the KardiaMobile 6L can also be used by medical professionals and not just patients at home.

As each heartbeat is triggered by an electrical impulse, the EKG represents the timing and strength of these impulses and shows the data on your smartphone. Once the device takes reading, it shows all statistics in the companion app on your smartphone. Moreover, you can send the data to your doctor via email as PDF and also take printouts. The app even allows you to check pre-recorded readings to help you keep a timeline of your health information.

You can create custom reports (PDF) with insights about your blood pressure, EKG, and weight with up to 31 days of recorded data. The instant analysis readings are categorized into Normal, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Unclassified, Possible Atrial Fibrillation, Unreadable, Too short, and No analysis.

Should You Consider Buying AliveCor KardiaMobile 6L?

While one must consult a doctor in case of any serious heart condition, a device like KardiaMobile 6L can also prove extremely useful in the early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly-elevated risk of stroke. It is the most clinically validated personal ECG device to offer instant detection of Normal Sinus Rhythm, Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, and Tachycardia.

The AI-enabled mobile ECG instrument can help you keep a routine check on your wellness in case you have a medical heart condition. It even lets you share the data with a medical expert in seconds which saves time in getting medical treatment. All things considered, the investment of Rs. 14,999 isn't much of a big deal if anyone in your family has a cardiovascular condition.