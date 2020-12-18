Just In
AliveCor KardiaMobile 6L: This AI-Enabled ECG Monitor Can Be A Lifesaver
Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are one of the leading causes of mortality in India. Their prevalence has increased by over 50% in the last three decades leading to more deaths than any other non-communicable disease. I can say from my personal experience that heart-related diseases have caused more lives than any other disease in my vicinity. A large amount of salt and sugar consumption, semi-active lifestyle, alcohol/tobacco consumption, stress, and air-pollution are some major reasons behind the deteriorating health of people of all age groups in India.
Among various kinds of heart ailments, coronary artery disease, also known as ischemic heart disease causes the most number of deaths in India and around the globe. The deaths caused by ischemic heart diseases aren't just limited to senior citizens, even adults are at equal risk and should take utmost care of their lifestyle to avoid any major health issues. Besides adopting a healthy lifestyle, technology can also prove helpful in avoiding major cardiovascular risks in daily routine.
Among various technology solutions available in the market, handheld ECG machines are one of the most sought after devices in case of heart-related medical conditions.
Today we are taking a closer look at the AliveCor KardiaMobile 6L Personal ECG Monitor. Priced at Rs. 14,999, the pocketable ECG monitor is the only FDA-cleared medical-grade consumer gadget that can identify atrial fibrillation (AF), tachycardia (increased heart rate), and bradycardia (low heart rate). The AI-based personal ECG device takes a 30-second ECG and offers instant determinations of multiple cardiac conditions on your smartphones.
We got a chance to test the mobile ECG instrument. It's quite handy and easy to use and does not require any special equipment or an expert to deliver medical-grade insights about your cardiac health. Let's find out how this wireless personal ECG monitor can prove extremely useful to keep an eye on your well-being.
What’s In The Box
The reasonably small box includes the AliveCor KardiaMobile 6L personal ECG monitor and a quick start guide. The mobile 6-Lead EKG is made up of high-grade metal and plastic and is extremely lightweight. There are two electrodes on the top surface (right and left) and one on the bottom to record your ECG readings. The tiny medical instrument easily fits inside pockets and can be used anywhere provided that you have set it up with the help of a companion app on your smartphone.
The ECG monitor doesn't have an on/off button and starts working as soon as you place your fingers on the electrodes. It has a non-removable battery that does not need routine charging cycles. AliveCor mentions that the battery can easily last 1-2 years with everyday use.
How To Setup AliveCor KardiaMobile 6L
- Download ‘kardia' mobile app on your smartphone (iOS & Android) and create an account.
- Tap on ‘Connect your Kardia Device'
- Select KardiaMobile 6L and click on ‘Next'
- Tap on ‘Find my Device'
- Touch the top electrodes (right and left) to pair the device with your smartphone
How To Take ECG Readings
The mobile ECG device can record two kinds of EKGs. You can use it to monitor Single-Lead EKG (less information but quick results) and 6-Lead EKG for a detailed report of your heart data. Both EKGs detect the same common heart rhythms. To record a single-lead EKG, orient the device with the ‘A' logo facing upward. Gently place fingers from each hand on the top electrodes to start recording.
For a 6-Lead EKG, which provides information about your heart rhythms from six different viewpoints, place two fingers on the top electrodes and touch the bottom electrode on the bare skin of your left knee to start recording.
You can also enroll for in-app ‘Care Plan Features' which helps you track your heart health information with daily reminders. The plan offers some additional services including automatic reminders for your EKG recordings, blood pressure, medication, symptom reporting, etc.
How KardiaMobile 6L Records ECG?
AliveCor KardiaMobile 6L cannot detect heart attacks but it provides instant detection of the three most common heart arrhythmias- atrial fibrillation (AF), tachycardia (increased heart rate), and bradycardia (low heart rate). The AI-Powered remote cardiology instrument is said to use the most sophisticated AI algorithms and is the only medical-grade mobile ECG instrument to get clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration. What this means is that the KardiaMobile 6L can also be used by medical professionals and not just patients at home.
As each heartbeat is triggered by an electrical impulse, the EKG represents the timing and strength of these impulses and shows the data on your smartphone. Once the device takes reading, it shows all statistics in the companion app on your smartphone. Moreover, you can send the data to your doctor via email as PDF and also take printouts. The app even allows you to check pre-recorded readings to help you keep a timeline of your health information.
You can create custom reports (PDF) with insights about your blood pressure, EKG, and weight with up to 31 days of recorded data. The instant analysis readings are categorized into Normal, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Unclassified, Possible Atrial Fibrillation, Unreadable, Too short, and No analysis.
Should You Consider Buying AliveCor KardiaMobile 6L?
While one must consult a doctor in case of any serious heart condition, a device like KardiaMobile 6L can also prove extremely useful in the early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly-elevated risk of stroke. It is the most clinically validated personal ECG device to offer instant detection of Normal Sinus Rhythm, Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, and Tachycardia.
The AI-enabled mobile ECG instrument can help you keep a routine check on your wellness in case you have a medical heart condition. It even lets you share the data with a medical expert in seconds which saves time in getting medical treatment. All things considered, the investment of Rs. 14,999 isn't much of a big deal if anyone in your family has a cardiovascular condition.
