    Amazon Best Of Tech 13th To 14th July: Discounts, EMI & Exchange Offers On Gadgets

    By
    |

    The online retailer Amazon India is hosting a two-day sale called Best if Tech sale on July 13 and 14. During this sale that debuted today, the e-commerce portal is providing some attractive deals and offers on some of the most interesting categories such as laptops, cameras, etc. In addition to discounts, there are other attractive deals such as no-cost EMI payment, and additional exchange offers.

    Amazon Hosts Best Of Tech (July 13 To 14)
     

    Given that the Best of Tech sale on Amazing India is already live, here we have come up with some attractive offers that you can get during this two-day sale that will last until tomorrow. Check out the offers mentioned below for more details and decide what you want to buy at the best possible price.

    Discounts Offers On Smartphones

    Discounts Offers On Smartphones

    The bestselling smartphones are available on attractive discounts during the Amazon India Best of Tech sale. Offers from brands such as Redmi, OnePlus, and Samsung among others are available at a notable discount.

    Offers On Bestselling Smartwatches

    Offers On Bestselling Smartwatches

    During the two-day Amazon India Best of Tech sale, the smartwatches such as Amazfit Bip S Smart, Honor Magic Watch 2, Apple Watch series 3, etc. can be purchased at no-cost EMI and exchange discount.

    No -Cost EMI Offers On Laptops
     

    No -Cost EMI Offers On Laptops

    Are you looking forward to upgrade your laptop? Well, this is the right time for you to buy a laptop as this is when the work from home and online classes are happening in full swing. During this sale, you will be able to grab your favorite laptop at no-cost EMI payment.

    Offers On Cameras

    Offers On Cameras

    DSLRs, action cameras and other cameras are available at no-cost EMI and additional discount on exchange via Amazon India's Best of Tech sale that will last until tomorrow. Check out for the best camera that is available on the retailer's site and upgrade to the same.

    Top Deals On Accessories

    Top Deals On Accessories

    Want any accesories? Well, the e-commerce portal Amazon is the right one for the same. The portal provides you with a slew of accessories such as smart bands, fitness trackers, security cameras, SSD, wireless earbuds, mouse and much more at best prices during the sale.

    Special Offers On Smart TVs

    Special Offers On Smart TVs

    Smart TVs are the new smartphones and almost everyone wants to get a smart TV for their home. Amazon has realized this and is providing attractive discounts on the same. During this sale, you can grab special offers on Smart TVs.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
